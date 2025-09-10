On Camera: Vlogger Crashes Into Biker In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Whose Fault Is It? Here's How Netizens React | X @Incognito_qfs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: A shocking video from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, previously known as Aurangabad, is going viral on the Internet. The video recorded by a face-cam of a biker-vlogger shows how he got into a sudden accident with another biker who came from nowhere. Though the video shows that the other biker barged in the vlogger's way through the car's shadow, netizens are blaming all the subjects in the incident as guilty.

The video starts with the vlogger with a face-cam attached to his helmet, who is vlogging while riding on a street in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He was talking about how difficult it is to get parts of the imported bikes, and suddenly, at a strange turning, he crashed into a biker who barged in his way all of a sudden from behind a car that was blocking the vlogger's view. Fortunately, no major injuries were recorded.

WATCH VIDEO:

This vlogger was riding his Harley and talking about how difficult it is to get parts of an imported bike.



And then a random guy on his bike came out of nowhere and crashed into him in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.



Ideally, the licence of the other guy should be… pic.twitter.com/qzJlXwWb4y — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) September 9, 2025

The video was shared by @Incognito_qfs on X. The caption of the video reads, "This vlogger was riding his Harley and talking about how difficult it is to get parts of an imported bike. And then a random guy on his bike came out of nowhere and crashed into him in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra."

Further, the caption reads, "Ideally, the licence of the other guy should be cancelled for being so careless and for his lack of awareness. But it won't happen in India. You just never know when you will have an accident in India. The government should start implementing traffic rules strictly. If they don't, then nothing will change."

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "As per rule this vlogger will be charged too, as he is making videos while driving which is prohibited under the law, moreover he is driving with one hand at a time, which comes under performing dangerous stunts, and hence punishable offence, further insurance company will deny the claim as well, this is for awareness of drivers always follow all the rules just one mistake and you are ripped off all the covers"

While one wrote, "Yes. In India, you have to keep your eyes, ears, mouth, brain, hands, legs, and everything open while driving. An accident is just a second away from you."

Another user commented, "Indian roads are like mystery boxes—you never know what’s going to jump out next. In India, it’s less about thrill and more about survival."