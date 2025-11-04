 Indian Cricket Fan Goes Viral For Witnessing Both 2011 & 2025 World Cup Wins LIVE From Stadium, Fans Ask, '2023 Mein Kyun Nahi Gaye'
While the entire nation is celebrating women's team India's historical World Cup victory, a man is going viral for claiming that he has witnessed both the 2011, men's World Cup win at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, and the recent 2025 women's World Cup final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
It must be a proud moment to flex to the world, and this man did it all right. He took to his social media handle and posted pictures of himself from both events. The first picture from the 2011 Men's World Cup at Wankhede Stadium, where he can be seen with a grin on his face wearing India's jersey, and with a grungy camera quality. While in the other picture, he can be seen all grown up, after 14 long years, with a slight smile on his face and notably a better camera quality.

TAKE A LOOK:

Netizens are now asking him why he had to skip the 2023 Men's World Cup final when team India clashed against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as the men in blue lost the match, and the long wait for the World Cup trophy continued.

One user wrote, "2023 mein nhi gaye the kya bhai?"

Another user commented, "Give him free tickets for all our matches. We will get one more trophy in 2026."

While one sarcastically commented on the declining hairline of the man, "The progression of a true Indian cricket fan's hairline. Two GOAT matches witnessed, kuch toh bhala kiya hai iss bande ne pichle janam me."

Women's World Cup Victory: BCCI Announces ₹51-Crore Reward For Team & Support Staff

The national women’s team etched their name in history by winning their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a pulsating final at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday night.

Celebrations erupted across the country as BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia reportedly announced a ₹51 crore reward for the players and support staff, hailing the victory as a “monumental achievement that will take Indian women’s cricket to a new level.”

