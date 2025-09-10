 Hingoli: ₹83.33 Crore Released For District Development, Pending Schemes To Get Boost
According to the sources, there was a delay in submitting the departmental proposals despite the availability of the funds. However, district collector Rahul Gupta directed the concerned departments to submit proposals to facilitate the development works

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Hingoli: ₹83.33 Crore Released For District Development, Pending Schemes To Get Boost | Representational Photo

Hingoli: The state government has already sanctioned the estimated plan of Rs 311 crore for the overall development of Hingoli district. However, various government schemes in the district are pending due to a lack of schemes. Now, the district administration has received 30% of the amount of Rs 83.33 crore. Hence, the schemes hampered due to lack of funds can be implemented now.

According to the sources, there was a delay in submitting the departmental proposals despite the availability of the funds. However, district collector Rahul Gupta directed the concerned departments to submit proposals to facilitate the development works. Later, Zilla Parishad’s public works, women and child welfare, health, forestry and other departments started submitting proposals. Until now, proposals to the tune of Rs 30 crore have been submitted, and the remaining are likely to be submitted in the next few days.

The proposals received by the district administration included repairing the classrooms, renovating the Anganwadi centres, developingthe tourist places, developingthe pilgrim centres, supplying electricity in rural areas, developingbasic infrastructure and others. The administration has already directed that the preference should be given to the pending works, and funds will be allotted accordingly.

The development works to the tune of Rs 6 to 7 crore under the jurisdiction of the municipal council have received the administrative sanction. Similarly, the projects of Angawadi Bhavan construction and crematorium development under Zilla Parishad can be started soon. As a result, the demands of the residents can be fulfilled now, and they can get better facilities. 

