Parbhani: 65 Teachers Felicitated On Teachers’ Day By Shiv Akhil Bhartiya Virshaiva Yuva Sanghatana

Parbhani: 76 Teachers Felicitated On Teachers’ Day By Shiv Akhil Bhartiya Virshaiva Yuva Sanghatana | Sourced

Parbhani: In all, 65 teachers were felicitated to mark Teachers Day in a function organised by Shiv Akhil Bhartiya Virshaiva Yuva Sanghatana at Kamgar Bhavan in Selu on September 7. The teachers were felicitated by the dignitaries during the function chaired by retired headmaster Chandrashekhar Nawade.

The guests of honour were Sonba Shirale, Revanappa Salegaonkar, Sangeeta Shikare, Sanghtana’s district vice president Shivkumar Nawade, taluka chief Nijlingappa Tarwadge and others. The programme began by garlanding the portraits of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and Krantijyoti Mahatma Basweshwar. Puja Todkar presented a welcome song.

Shivshankar Mahajan, Sunil Nawale, and Sushma Tarwadge delivered speeches on the occasion. Teachers Kailas Malwade, Subhash Mohkare, Gurubasappa Panchgalle, Pradeep Dafure, Manoj Kadle, Shankar Raut, Prakash Sakhre, Babanappa Zamkade, Ramdas Patil, Rama Katare, Devrao Chaure, Manohar Chalode, Sujit Mitkari, Navnath Sontakke, Sunil Navghare, Ganesh Kesharkhane, Prathamesh Bhagat, Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Sunita Dafure, Sharda Nawade and others were present.