 Parbhani: 65 Teachers Felicitated On Teachers’ Day By Shiv Akhil Bhartiya Virshaiva Yuva Sanghatana
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneParbhani: 65 Teachers Felicitated On Teachers’ Day By Shiv Akhil Bhartiya Virshaiva Yuva Sanghatana

Parbhani: 65 Teachers Felicitated On Teachers’ Day By Shiv Akhil Bhartiya Virshaiva Yuva Sanghatana

The guests of honour were Sonba Shirale, Revanappa Salegaonkar, Sangeeta Shikare, Sanghtana’s district vice president Shivkumar Nawade, taluka chief Nijlingappa Tarwadge and others. The programme began by garlanding the portraits of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and Krantijyoti Mahatma Basweshwar. Puja Todkar presented a welcome song

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Parbhani: 76 Teachers Felicitated On Teachers’ Day By Shiv Akhil Bhartiya Virshaiva Yuva Sanghatana | Sourced

Parbhani: In all, 65 teachers were felicitated to mark Teachers Day in a function organised by Shiv Akhil Bhartiya Virshaiva Yuva Sanghatana at Kamgar Bhavan in Selu on September 7. The teachers were felicitated by the dignitaries during the function chaired by retired headmaster Chandrashekhar Nawade. 

The guests of honour were Sonba Shirale, Revanappa Salegaonkar, Sangeeta Shikare, Sanghtana’s district vice president Shivkumar Nawade, taluka chief Nijlingappa Tarwadge and others. The programme began by garlanding the portraits of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and Krantijyoti Mahatma Basweshwar. Puja Todkar presented a welcome song.

Read Also
Parbhani: RPI Warns Of Agitation If Gairan Lands In Marathwada Are Used For Solar Projects
article-image

Shivshankar Mahajan, Sunil Nawale, and Sushma Tarwadge delivered speeches on the occasion. Teachers Kailas Malwade, Subhash Mohkare, Gurubasappa Panchgalle, Pradeep Dafure, Manoj Kadle, Shankar Raut, Prakash Sakhre, Babanappa Zamkade, Ramdas Patil, Rama Katare, Devrao Chaure, Manohar Chalode, Sujit Mitkari, Navnath Sontakke, Sunil Navghare, Ganesh Kesharkhane, Prathamesh Bhagat, Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Sunita Dafure, Sharda Nawade and others were present.

FPJ Shorts
US President Donald Trump Tosses Signed Caps Into Crowd During Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner US Open 2025 Final; Video
US President Donald Trump Tosses Signed Caps Into Crowd During Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner US Open 2025 Final; Video
Mumbai News: BMC Steps Up Pest Control After Rat Bite Cases At Cooper Hospital, 750 Rodents Caught In Three Weeks
Mumbai News: BMC Steps Up Pest Control After Rat Bite Cases At Cooper Hospital, 750 Rodents Caught In Three Weeks
Navi Mumbai News: Car Rally Planned On September 14 To Mark DB Patil’s Birth Centenary
Navi Mumbai News: Car Rally Planned On September 14 To Mark DB Patil’s Birth Centenary
IN PICS: Mumbai Celebrates Eid-e-Milad As Thousands Join Processions Marking Prophet Muhammad’s 1,500th Birth Anniversary
IN PICS: Mumbai Celebrates Eid-e-Milad As Thousands Join Processions Marking Prophet Muhammad’s 1,500th Birth Anniversary
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Parbhani: 65 Teachers Felicitated On Teachers’ Day By Shiv Akhil Bhartiya Virshaiva Yuva...

Parbhani: 65 Teachers Felicitated On Teachers’ Day By Shiv Akhil Bhartiya Virshaiva Yuva...

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Screening In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Elpro Mall Turns Horrific; Man Assaulted...

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Screening In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Elpro Mall Turns Horrific; Man Assaulted...

Amid Farmer Suicides, MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Mahayuti Govt Over Advertisement Spending, 'Kumbh Mela'...

Amid Farmer Suicides, MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Mahayuti Govt Over Advertisement Spending, 'Kumbh Mela'...

Ganeshotsav 2025: PCMC Collects 256 Tonnes of Nirmalya in Pimpri-Chinchwad; To Be Converted Into...

Ganeshotsav 2025: PCMC Collects 256 Tonnes of Nirmalya in Pimpri-Chinchwad; To Be Converted Into...

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges ₹2 Crore Monthly Scam At Pune’s APMC; Demands Maharashtra DCM...

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges ₹2 Crore Monthly Scam At Pune’s APMC; Demands Maharashtra DCM...