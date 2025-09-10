Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sillod Rural Police Arrest Man Who Duped 15 Youths Of ₹49 Lakh On Fake Job Promise | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Sillod Rural police arrested a fraudster who duped 15 unemployed youth with the lure of jobs by laying a trap at Kranti Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday midnight. The accused has been identified as Bharat Dinanath Wahul.

Under the guidance of PI Ravindra Thakare, PSI Lahu Ghode, and constables Ramesh Vyavhare and Vitthal Naglod, a trap was laid. They called Wahul on the phone and told him that they are willing to pay the remaining amount of Rs 3 lakh for a candidate who had approached Wahul for a government job. Wahul asked them to come to Kranti Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at night. The police team laid a trap and arrested Wahul when he came there. Wahul was presented before the court, and he has been remanded in police custody for three days.

The police have seized the letterpadof one of the departments in Mantralaya, stamps of district collectors of various districts and bogus appointment letters from him.

Wahul had duped 15 unemployed youths of Rs 49 lakh on the lure that he would help them get jobs in various district collectorates. Bogus appointment letters of various collectorates were found with him.

Wahul worked as a lecturer in a college in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar earlier, but later he started the business of the sale and purchase of scrapped vehicles of the regional transport office. He then started duping the unemployed youths with the intention to earn huge money in less time. He duped several people, stating that he has deep contacts within Mantralaya.