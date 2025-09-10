Shocking! Metal Pieces Found In Coke Served On Goa-Pune SpiceJet Flight; Passenger Rushed To Hospital | Image: SpiceJet (Representative)

In a shocking incident, a passenger claimed to have found metal pieces in the coke served onboard a Goa-Pune SpiceJet flight. After allegedly swallowing some pieces, the passenger started bleeding and was rushed to a hospital.

An X (formerly Twitter) user took to the microblogging site on Monday evening to complain about this. She wrote, "Serious safety lapse on @flyspicejet flight SG1080 Goa–Pune. The passenger drank coke served onboard, found metal pieces inside, swallowed some, bled & rushed to the hospital. SpiceJet staff took the can away, refused to return it as ‘their property.’"

According to a TOI report, the passenger has been identified as Abhijit Bhosale, a businessman from Aundh in Pune. He was reportedly coming from Goa after a trip with two friends. While returning, the flight was delayed. Once the flight took off, Bhosale ordered a coke and a pack of fox nuts. However, after a couple of sips, he began to feel irritation in his throat. Later, the irritation increased, and his stomach also began to hurt. Realising the gravity of the situation, his friends decided to act.

As soon as the flight landed, an air ambulance was arranged, and Bhosale was taken to Ruby Hall Clinic. There, he underwent an X-ray and some other tests. Currently, he is recovering at home.

Meanwhile, a SpiceJet spokesperson said that all medical expenses were borne by the airline and that no foreign object was found during the tests. The spokesperson added that they have retained the Coke for investigation with their vendor.

Spicejet statement:

"Canned and other bottled drinks on board our flights are always served sealed to passengers, who themselves unseal them when they choose to consume them on board. On September 8, 2025, a passenger on SpiceJet flight SG 1080 from Goa to Pune ordered a sealed soft drink can along with a packet of fox nuts. The can was served sealed, in line with the airline’s standard practice. Later during the flight, the passenger reported discomfort after consuming the drink and claimed to have found a metal object inside," read the statement.

"Our crew immediately assisted the passenger, checked for a doctor onboard (none was available), and kept the Captain and Airport Team informed. An ambulance was arranged in advance, and on arrival in Pune, the passenger was attended to by the airport medical team and subsequently referred to a nearby hospital. Comprehensive checks, including X-rays of the throat, chest, and abdomen, revealed no foreign object. The attending doctor also advised an endoscopy, which the passenger declined. The passenger was discharged the same evening. All medical expenses were borne by the airline, and SpiceJet staff remained with the passenger throughout," it added.

"As per our Standard Operating Procedure, the soft drink can was retained for investigation by the vendor. The passenger was given sufficient time to record and retain evidence before the can was secured," it further said.