 75,000 Students To Present Cultural & Patriotic Songs At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Event
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
75,000 Students To Present Cultural & Patriotic Songs At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Event | IAS Dilip Swami I File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A grand district-level programme, ‘Jagar Dashsutricha – Swargaurav Mukti Sangramacha’, will be organised on Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas on September 17, in which more than 75,000 students from class 8th to class 12th will present group songs and cultural presentations, informed district collector Dilip Swami in a press conference here on Wednesday.

The programme will be held at the Gokul Stadium at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police headquarters, Hudco. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Social Justice and District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, people’s representatives, residents, freedom fighters, social workers, students and others will be present.

The students will do community shramdan and present cultural programmes and patriotic songs. The students will be informed about the work of the martyrs of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram.

Students from all talukas of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and around 30,000 from the city will participate in the programme. Apart, 45,000 students, 5,000 from each taluka, will be attached to the programme through audio-video conferencing, Swami said.

District education officer (secondary) Ashwini Latkar and other officers were present during the press meet.

