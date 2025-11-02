Pune Metro: Rs 25-Crore Foot Overbridge To Link Narayan Peth, Deccan Gymkhana; Completion Likely By December | Representative Image

The long-awaited metro foot overbridge that would connect Narayan Peth and Deccan Gymkhana is nearing completion and is expected to be ready by the end of 2025. After completion, vehicular traffic on the Bhide Bridge is likely to resume before the start of 2026, bringing major relief to commuters.

The Deccan Gymkhana Metro Station, will soon offer direct pedestrian access to Pune's Peth area through this newly constructed bridge. The 108-meter-long and 8-meter-wide foot overbridge will connect Narayan Peth to Deccan Gymkhana station via Bhide Bridge, and is expected to enhance access to pedestrians with improved connectivity.

The foot overbridge project is anticipated to start shortly, and would complete in coming two months, while the total construction cost is estimated to be Rs 25 crore.

Officials said that despite earlier delays caused by extended monsoon rains the construction work is progressing swiftly. The Pune Metro has expedited efforts to complete the project by December 2025 and open it to the public at the earliest.

Responding to the development, Atul Gadgil, Director, MahaMetro, said, “Apart from offering an improved pedestrian connectivity and convenience between Deccan and Narayan Peth, this foot overbridge will also add to Pune’s urban aesthetics."