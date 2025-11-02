Pune: PMC Officials Inspect Vishrantwadi Site For Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Statue |

Additional Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj B.P. visited Vishrantwadi Chowk on Alandi Road today to inspect the proposed site for the installation of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue. The visit was conducted in the presence of former Deputy Mayor Siddharth Dhende.

During the inspection, Prithviraj B.P. reviewed the location and gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials regarding the development and installation process.

Also present on the occasion were Superintending Engineer Gawhane, Executive Engineer Dharwa, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Gurram from the Yerawada–Kalas–Dhanori Regional Office, Sandeep Patil, other officials, and ward office staff.

The inspection marks a significant step toward establishing a memorial in honor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the visionary leader and principal architect of the Indian Constitution.