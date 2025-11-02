 Pune: PMC Officials Inspect Vishrantwadi Site For Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Statue
Additional Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj B.P. visited Vishrantwadi Chowk on Alandi Road today to inspect the proposed site for the installation of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue. The visit was conducted in the presence of former Deputy Mayor Siddharth Dhende.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
During the inspection, Prithviraj B.P. reviewed the location and gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials regarding the development and installation process.

Also present on the occasion were Superintending Engineer Gawhane, Executive Engineer Dharwa, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Gurram from the Yerawada–Kalas–Dhanori Regional Office, Sandeep Patil, other officials, and ward office staff.

