Latur: Administrator Digambar Netke Felicitated; Book ‘Prashasakiya Vatsaru’ Released | Sourced

Latur: “A true administrator is one who blends discipline, empathy, and dedication, qualities that perfectly define Digambar Netke,” said Prakash Mahanwar, Vice-Chancellor of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University.

He was speaking at the felicitation and book release ceremony, Prashasakiya Vatsaru: Digambar Netke Sanmangranth Prakashan and Guru Gaurav, held at the Dayanand Education Society auditorium recently.

Mahanwar commended Netke’s integrity and administrative acumen, describing him as “a silent performer who speaks less but achieves more.” He lauded Netke’s commitment to resolving challenges with patience, ensuring fair examinations, and upholding transparency in university governance.

The event was presided over by Madhukar Gaikwad, former vice-chancellor of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University. Distinguished guests included former Shivaji University Vice-Chancellor Devanand Shinde, Savitribai Phule Pune University Management Council Member Ashok Chavan, and Ganesh Chandanshive of Mumbai University.

Shinde praised Netke as “a self-made administrator who rose from humble beginnings while maintaining humility, discipline, and compassion.”

In an emotional address, Netke reflected on his journey from a marginalised Matang community, crediting his parents, teachers, and village for shaping his values. “Education transformed my destiny. I have always worked honestly to ensure transparency in examinations and equality beyond caste or religion, serving everyone with empathy,” he said.