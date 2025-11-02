Pune: Mumbai-Based MHADA Employee Dies By Suicide After Family Disputes; Wife & Two Others Booked

Parvati Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: Due to arguments within the family, a man working with Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) in Mumbai has died by suicide in Pune's Parvati area, officials announced on Saturday. Before taking this drastic step, the man video called his sister and told her that he couldn't take the mental struggles from his wife and others anymore. A case has been registered against three people in total at Parvati Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Ashok Salve (42, Parvati). His sister, Punam Umesh Kamble (40, Dhankawadi), has complained to Parvati Police Station. A case has been registered against three people, including the deceased's wife, Aarti Nitin Salve (38), and two young women aged 18 and 20 years. They have been booked for abetment of suicide.

According to police reports, Nitin Salve worked as a senior clerk at the MHADA Office in Mumbai. He permanently lived in the Laxmi Nagar area of Parvati with his wife and two other accused women. Constant quarrels used to take place between them. On 24th October, another argument broke out in the family.

Tired of all this, on 24th October, Salve, before hanging himself, video-called his sister and told her everything he was facing. On Friday, after final rites were conducted on Salve's body, his sister lodged a complaint at Parvati Police Station. She has alleged that his wife and the other two abetted him to commit suicide. Police Sub-Inspector Basavraj Mali from Parvati Police Station is investigating the matter further.