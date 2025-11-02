Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Political Power Is Key To Solving Social Issues, Says Anandraj Ambedkar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Political power is the remedy for all problems. Hence, political power is a must for securing our rights and solving the issues of society. We should not stop merely at agitations but must choose the path of attaining political power,” opined Republican Sena chief Anandraj Ambedkar.

He was speaking during the convention of the Republican Sena held at Tapadia Natya Mandir in Nirala Bazar on Saturday. Party workers from across the district were present in large numbers.

Prominent leaders, including Dr Sushil Suryawanshi, Sanjeev Bavdhankar, Sunil Wakekar, Yuvraj Dhaswadikar, Madhav Jamdhade, Milind Bansode, Mujeeb Pathan, Bhayyasaheb Bhalerao, Anil Kale, Chandrakant Rupekar, Shuddhodhan More, and Kakasaheb Gaikwad, were seated on the dais.

Ambedkar further said that the People’s Education Society, established by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar for the upliftment of people, should not be neglected but rejuvenated.

He added, “We had demanded that the funds given under the Ramai Gharkul Scheme be increased to ₹7 lakh per beneficiary. However, most of the time, the scheme fails to reach the intended people, leaving the funds unutilised. These funds are our rightful share, and we must ensure the government uses them properly for the beneficiaries.”

Ambedkar also stated that efforts are being made to establish a memorial for Mata Ramabai Ambedkar in the city.

On the occasion, former corporator K. V. More, Dr Pramod Duthade, D. V. Khillare, Sachin Nikam, Ruprao Khandare, K. N. Bankar, Devanand Wankhede, Sakhubai Shingade, Chhayabai Wakekar, Mufti Taher Khasami, and Samshad Begum were felicitated.