 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Political Power Is Key To Solving Social Issues, Says Anandraj Ambedkar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Political Power Is Key To Solving Social Issues, Says Anandraj Ambedkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Political Power Is Key To Solving Social Issues, Says Anandraj Ambedkar

He was speaking during the convention of the Republican Sena held at Tapadia Natya Mandir in Nirala Bazar on Saturday. Party workers from across the district were present in large numbers

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Political Power Is Key To Solving Social Issues, Says Anandraj Ambedkar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Political power is the remedy for all problems. Hence, political power is a must for securing our rights and solving the issues of society. We should not stop merely at agitations but must choose the path of attaining political power,” opined Republican Sena chief Anandraj Ambedkar.

He was speaking during the convention of the Republican Sena held at Tapadia Natya Mandir in Nirala Bazar on Saturday. Party workers from across the district were present in large numbers.

Prominent leaders, including Dr Sushil Suryawanshi, Sanjeev Bavdhankar, Sunil Wakekar, Yuvraj Dhaswadikar, Madhav Jamdhade, Milind Bansode, Mujeeb Pathan, Bhayyasaheb Bhalerao, Anil Kale, Chandrakant Rupekar, Shuddhodhan More, and Kakasaheb Gaikwad, were seated on the dais.

Read Also
Pune's Diana Pundole Set To Become First Indian Woman In Ferrari Club Challenge
article-image

Ambedkar further said that the People’s Education Society, established by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar for the upliftment of people, should not be neglected but rejuvenated.

FPJ Shorts
IND W vs SA W, Women’s World Cup Final: Bumrah, Rinku & Gambhir Spotted Watching Match In Hobart; See Pic
IND W vs SA W, Women’s World Cup Final: Bumrah, Rinku & Gambhir Spotted Watching Match In Hobart; See Pic
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Team India Lose 2 Crucial Wickets In Quick Succession; IND 172/3
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Team India Lose 2 Crucial Wickets In Quick Succession; IND 172/3
Mumbai: Dry Days Announced In November; Know When Liquor Shops Will Be Closed
Mumbai: Dry Days Announced In November; Know When Liquor Shops Will Be Closed
Countdown To Dev Deepawali 2025: ‘Kashi Katha’ 3d Show To Bring The Soul Of Varanasi Alive
Countdown To Dev Deepawali 2025: ‘Kashi Katha’ 3d Show To Bring The Soul Of Varanasi Alive

He added, “We had demanded that the funds given under the Ramai Gharkul Scheme be increased to ₹7 lakh per beneficiary. However, most of the time, the scheme fails to reach the intended people, leaving the funds unutilised. These funds are our rightful share, and we must ensure the government uses them properly for the beneficiaries.”

Ambedkar also stated that efforts are being made to establish a memorial for Mata Ramabai Ambedkar in the city.

Read Also
Pune: MNS Handles Security Guard ‘In Their Own’ Style In Alandi, Makes Him Apologise To Raj...
article-image

On the occasion, former corporator K. V. More, Dr Pramod Duthade, D. V. Khillare, Sachin Nikam, Ruprao Khandare, K. N. Bankar, Devanand Wankhede, Sakhubai Shingade, Chhayabai Wakekar, Mufti Taher Khasami, and Samshad Begum were felicitated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Political Power Is Key To Solving Social Issues, Says Anandraj Ambedkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Political Power Is Key To Solving Social Issues, Says Anandraj Ambedkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vegetable Vendor Brutally Stabbed To Death In Shah Bazar Over Old Rivalry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vegetable Vendor Brutally Stabbed To Death In Shah Bazar Over Old Rivalry

Pune Metro: Rs 25-Crore Foot Overbridge To Link Narayan Peth, Deccan Gymkhana; Completion Likely By...

Pune Metro: Rs 25-Crore Foot Overbridge To Link Narayan Peth, Deccan Gymkhana; Completion Likely By...

Latur: Administrator Digambar Netke Felicitated; Book ‘Prashasakiya Vatsaru’ Released

Latur: Administrator Digambar Netke Felicitated; Book ‘Prashasakiya Vatsaru’ Released

Pune: Mumbai-Based MHADA Employee Dies By Suicide After Family Disputes; Wife & Two Others Booked

Pune: Mumbai-Based MHADA Employee Dies By Suicide After Family Disputes; Wife & Two Others Booked