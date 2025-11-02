Pune's Diana Pundole Set To Become First Indian Woman In Ferrari Club Challenge |

Pune's Diana Pundole is all set to compete in the Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East, an international championship. She will compete on tracks in Middle Eastern countries such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia as part of this event. Being a resident of Pune, Pundole is the first Indian woman to take part in a Ferrari race.

Pundole began her racing career in 2018 through the JK Tyre Women in Motorsport program. From the beginning, she attracted everyone's attention by participating in many races. In August 2024, she became the first Indian woman to win the MRF Indian National Car Racing Championship – Saloon category at the Madras International Circuit.

She trained hard at international tracks such as Mugello, Monza, and the Dubai Autodrome. Following this training, she will showcase her skills in her game on the world stage. Pundole said that her father's encouragement awakened her passion for car racing.

Pundole will take to the track in the Ferrari 296 Challenge car. This is one of the Ferrari's most advanced race models. This 670-horsepower engine is known for its sharp handling and a top speed of over 250 km/h. The car is based on the road-going 296 GTB. The first round of this championship will be held on 8-9 November 2025 at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. Here, she will face the competitors from around the world.

Pundole, 32, will become the first Indian woman to drive a Ferrari 296 Challenge car and compete in the Ferrari Club Challenge in the Middle East (November 2025 to April 2026). The competition will be held at Formula One circuits in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Her campaign is sponsored by Aligned Automation and Ferrari New Delhi. The competition is a test of speed, precision and endurance. And Pundole's participation is believed to give Indian motorsport a more inclusive and inspiring future.