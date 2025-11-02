 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vegetable Vendor Brutally Stabbed To Death In Shah Bazar Over Old Rivalry
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vegetable Vendor Brutally Stabbed To Death In Shah Bazar Over Old Rivalry

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vegetable Vendor Brutally Stabbed To Death In Shah Bazar Over Old Rivalry | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 30-year-old vegetable vendor was brutally stabbed to death in the busy Shah Bazar area on Friday evening over an old rivalry. The deceased was identified as Sameer Khan Inayat Khan, alias Malegaon, a resident of Chelipura.

According to the complaint filed by his wife, Sana Khan, Sameer had been attacked earlier on October 28 by the accused, Asif Rider, Hafiz alias Takla, and Shoaib Anwar Khan alias Kala, following a previous dispute.

Around 5pm on Friday, four masked men intercepted Sameer near Shah Bazar, covered his face with a handkerchief, and stabbed him multiple times. He sustained severe injuries to his neck and abdomen before the attackers broke his right leg and fled. Sameer died on the spot.

Senior officers, including Commissioner of Police Sudhir Hiremath, DCP Pankaj Atulkar, and ACP Sagar Deshmukh, reached the site. The police have arrested three suspects: Islam Khan, Khamar Khan alias Aslam Chaus (32), Israr Khan, Nisar Khan (23), and Shoaib Anwar Khan alias Kala (21).

A case has been registered at City Chowk police station, and API Manoj Shinde is investigating further.

