Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
Aastha Foundation Celebrates 18th Foundation Day In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aastha Foundation, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which working consistently for the dignity, health, and happiness of senior citizens for the past 18 years, celebrated its 18th Foundation Day with great enthusiasm and emotional fervour on Sunday at IMA Hall. The event, centred on the theme “Joyful Ageing,” featured a series of social, cultural, and inspirational initiatives, making the occasion truly memorable.

The programme commenced with a specially curated documentary showcasing the Foundation’s 18-year journey and its impactful work for senior citizens, inspiring the audience with its dedication and service.

In his presidential address, Dr Narendra Vaidya, President of Aastha Foundation, presented an overview of the organisation’s work over the years. He also outlined future initiatives such as “Joyful Living and Joyful Death” and “Advance Medical Directives,” aimed at ensuring dignity and informed decision-making for senior citizens.

A major highlight of the celebration was the inter-school skit competition on the theme “Joyful Ageing for Grandparents.” Performances by Agrasen Vidya Mandir, Nakshatrawadi; BSGM School; Shri Gujarati Kanya Vidya Mandir; and Sharada Mandir Kanya Prashala beautifully conveyed values of respect, love, and sensitivity towards the elderly. Shri Gujarati Kanya Vidya Mandir secured first place, while Agrasen Vidya Mandir emerged as runners-up.

The programme was graced by Rajesh Morkhandikar, Senior General Manager, Wipro Waluj Operations, as the Chief Guest, and Sunil Suklikar, retired Joint Director, Town Planning Department, Government of Maharashtra, as the Guest of Honour.

Several distinguished individuals were honoured, including senior architect Ajay Kulkarni, Swapnil Kulkarni, Dr Vijay Pangarekar, Dr Kshama Pangarekar, Dr Shyamali Bharuka, Dr Ashish Mohide, Dr Shrikant Sant, and outstanding caregiver and driver Gorakh Kapse. The programme witnessed the presence of numerous dignitaries, senior citizens, students, parents, and community members.

The proceedings of the event were conducted by Aarti Mohanpurkar, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Shantanu Purankar.

