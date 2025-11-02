Pune: MNS Handles Security Guard ‘In Their Own’ Style In Alandi, Makes Him Apologise To Raj Thackeray For Past Disrespect – VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Pune's Alandi has dealt with a non-Marathi security guard working with Blinkit in their style, making him apologise for allegedly insulting MNS Chief Raj Thackeray earlier. A video of this, released by MNS in Alandi, has gone viral on social media, and again, MNS has made headlines for its treatment of outsiders in Maharashtra.

According to available details, a person named Golu Yadav, who works with online grocery delivery app Blinkit as its security guard at their Alandi warehouse, had a verbal argument with locals a few days ago. During that scuffle, the locals demanded that the guard, who was verbally fighting in Hindi, speak in Marathi.

The guard disrespectfully declined, saying, “I won't speak Marathi. Do whatever you want to do.” When the citizens confronting him threatened him with the name of MNS and Raj Thackeray, the security guard allegedly replied, “I don't care who he is. I don't fear Raj Thackeray. Get lost.”

The local citizens then reached out to MNS in Alandi town. MNS Alandi City President Ajay Tapkir went to the Blinkit warehouse with the office bearers of the party. After that, they dealt with him in ‘MNS style' and made him publicly apologise to the MNS chief and Marathi people for disrespect.

Speaking in the apology video, Golu Yadav said, “I am sorry about my behaviour. I didn't know about Raj Thackeray, and I apologise for my mistake.”

MNS Style Action

MNS is known for its strong stance on protecting Marathi pride and the respect of its leader, Raj Thackeray. The party often reacts aggressively toward those who insult Raj Thackeray or the Marathi language, culture, or identity. MNS members have, in the past, staged protests, vandalised property, or publicly confronted individuals seen as disrespectful. They have even physically assaulted the people involved in the disrespect. While critics call their actions extreme or violent, MNS justifies them as necessary to safeguard Marathi dignity and uphold respect for their leader’s image and ideology.