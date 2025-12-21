 Mahayuti Allies Sweep 4 Councils Despite Direct Fights In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Mahayuti Allies Sweep 4 Councils Despite Direct Fights In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The results of the six municipal council and one panchayat samiti elections in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district were declared on Sunday. The allied parties of the Mahayuti, despite contesting against one another, secured four municipal councils, Congress won two, and Shiv Sena (UBT) took the panchayat samiti.

BJP won in Vaijapur, Shiv Sena (Shinde) claimed Sillod and Paithan, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) secured Gangapur. Congress, the allied party of the Mahavikas Aghadi, won the Kannad and Khuldabad municipal councils, while Shiv Sena (UBT) captured the Phulambri panchayat samiti.

BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) contested independently in the Vaijapur, Sillod, and Paithan municipal councils, locking in a direct fight. In Gangapur, the contest was between NCP (AP) and BJP. MLC Satish Chavan formulated a well-planned strategy against the BJP MLA Prashant Bamb. Chavan’s candidates had the upper hand in the elections. This election was a matter of reputation for MLA Bamb, but Chavan stole the show. In all these four councils, BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), and NCP (AP) contested independently. It was expected that the opposition would benefit from this, but these allied parties managed to secure control over all four councils.

Congress, the sole allied party of the Mahavikas Aghadi, made a comeback in the district after a long time by winning the Kannad and Khuldabad municipal councils. Moreover, in the Phulambri panchayat samiti, Shiv Sena (UBT) dealt a severe blow to the BJP and won the election. It was a matter of reputation for BJP leader Raosaheb Danve.

In Sillod, the winning municipal council president is Abdul Sameer of Shiv Sena (Shinde). In Paithan, the president is Vidya Kavsankar of Shiv Sena (Shinde). In Kannad, the president is Fareen Javed Shaikh of Congress, and in Khuldabad, Amer Patel of Congress. In Gangapur, the winning president is Sanjay Jadhav of NCP (AP). In Vaijapur, the president is Dinesh Pardeshi of the BJP, while in Phulambri, Rajendra Thombre of Shiv Sena (UBT) has taken charge of the panchayat samiti.

Victorious candidates

Councils/Samiti – Names - Party

- Sillod – Abdul Sameer – Shiv Sena (Shinde)

- Paithan – Vidya Kavsankar – Shiv Sena (Shinde)

- Kannad – Fareen Javed Shaikh – Congress

- Khuldabad – Amer Patel – Congress

- Gangapur – Sanjay Jadhav – NCP (AP)

- Vaijapur – Dinesh Pardeshi – BJP

- Phulambri – Rajendra Thombre – Shiv Sena (UBT)

