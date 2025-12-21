Historic Mandate: Dr Maithili Tambe Wins Sangamner Municipal Council Poll By 16,644 Votes |

The Sangamner Municipal Council election, which proved to be the most closely contested and high-voltage election in the last forty years, has been won unilaterally by the Tambe-Thorat family. In this battle, which had attracted the attention of the entire state, Dr Maithili Satyajeet Tambe defeated her opponents and secured the position of Chairman. Importantly, with a majority of 16,644 votes, she has achieved the distinction of winning by the largest margin in Maharashtra.

Not only in the chairman post, but also in the corporator elections, the 'Sangamner Seva Samiti' swept the board against the opposition. Out of a total of 30 seats, 27 were won by the Samiti's candidates, leaving the opposition with only a handful of seats. This includes 1 seat for Shiv Sena and 2 for independent candidates.

This election had transformed into a major conflict between the Tambe-Thorat family and the Khatal-Vikhe group. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Sujay Vikhe Patil had put in considerable effort for the Mahayuti candidate, Suvarna Khatal. However, the voters of Sangamner once again showed their faith in the leadership of MLA Balasaheb Thorat and Satyajeet Tambe.

The new resolve of 'Sangamner 2.0'

Speaking after this historic victory, Satyajeet Tambe thanked the voters. "This victory is a symbol of the unwavering trust that the people of Sangamner have placed in us. Now, with the concept of 'Sangamner 2.0', we will transform the city and take its development to new heights," said Tambe.

From the very first round of vote counting, the lead taken by Dr Maithili Tambe continued to grow until the end. As soon as the results were clear, supporters celebrated in Sangamner city by showering each other with colored powder and setting off fireworks. This victory has proven that the Sangamner stronghold has once again returned to the control of the Thorat and Tambe families.