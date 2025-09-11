Pune: SIMC & London-based Radanks Ltd. Launch India's First International Mediation Training Programme |

“With the growing scope of mediation, the demand for skilled and certified mediators is increasing worldwide. A larger pool of mediators will not only reduce the burden on the judiciary but also save time and money for litigants while ensuring faster resolution of pending cases. Mediation is emerging as a career path with immense opportunities in the coming years,” said Dr. Renu Raj, Founder of Radanks Ltd., London, international mediator and legal scholar.

She was speaking at the inauguration of India’s first International Mediation Training Programme, jointly organised by Suryadatta International Mediation Centre (SIMC) and Radanks Ltd., London. The event was held at the Bansiratna Auditorium of Suryadatta Group of Institutes, Bavdhan.

The inaugural function was graced by R. Santhanakrishnan, President of the Supreme Court Mediation Committee; Pradeep Chaturvedi, former Joint Secretary of Parliament; mediators R.P. Mishra and Ajay Kumar Lal from Radanks; World Peace Ambassador Dr. Sudhir Tare; Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder President of Suryadatta Education Foundation; Vice President Sushma Chordiya; Associate Vice President Siddhant Chordiya; Law College Principal Prof. Ketaki Bapat; Dr. Monika Sehrawat; Dr. Sadanand Raut, and several dignitaries. Thousands of students and faculty from diverse disciplines, including law, pharmacy, nursing, management, cybersecurity, animation, hospitality, and physiotherapy, actively participated in and engaged with the programme.

Dr. Renu Raj emphasised that millions of litigants worldwide are stuck in endless court procedures. “Mediation can play a critical role in resolving such cases efficiently. Globally, mediation is being made mandatory before approaching courts. A 45-hour training programme at SIMC, in collaboration with Radanks, will certify participants with international accreditation, enabling them to practice as mediators anywhere in the world. Professionals from any background can take up mediation as a career,” she said.



She further noted that under the Indian Mediation Act, 2023, the Indian Mediation Council is now in place, opening up opportunities to work as accredited mediators within India. SIMC will also offer its Foundation Programme at highly subsidised fees for law students (BA LLB, BBA LLB, and LLB) to help them qualify for advanced training.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya said, “In August 2025, Suryadatta signed an MoU with Radanks Ltd. (London) to establish a Mediation Training Centre at SIMC. Today’s training programme is the first major initiative under that agreement. We are grateful to Radanks for partnering with us to bring India’s first international mediation programme here. This is a significant step in preparing Indian youth for global opportunities as certified mediators.”

R. Santhanakrishnan highlighted mediation as the “need of the hour.” He said, “Mediation ensures timely justice while reducing costs for litigants. It is a highly effective alternative dispute resolution mechanism, maintaining confidentiality, building trust, and preventing further strain on family and commercial relationships. With international recognition, India too is rapidly embracing mediation. Certified mediators will accelerate the much-needed transformation in our justice delivery system.”

Pradeep Chaturvedi added, “Thousands of disputes are pending before courts, consumer forums, and green tribunals. Certified mediators can help settle these quickly, saving time and resources for all stakeholders. With the enactment of the Indian Mediation Law, the demand for trained mediators will surge. Initiatives by Suryadatta and Radanks will help create a strong pool of certified mediators for India.”

Prof. Ketaki Bapat noted that Suryadatta has always been at the forefront of innovation in education. “From introducing specialised courses like B.Sc. Cyber Security to launching initiatives such as Suryadatta Global Army, Samarpan, Food Bank, Product Bank, Knowledge Bank, and innovative programmes like ‘Mobile and Laptop Holiday’, meditation camps, Readathons, and silent reading initiatives – Suryadatta has consistently pioneered new trends in education under the visionary leadership of Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya.”

Dr. Monika Sehrawat, Dr. Sudhir Tare, R.P. Mishra, and Ajay Kumar Lal also shared their thoughts. The event concluded with anchoring by Greshma Surana, Chinmay Sool, and Alfiya Mulani.