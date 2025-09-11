IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Pune Between September 12 & 15 | Anand Chaini

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory for Pune, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain between September 12 and 15.

According to the forecast, light to moderate rainfall may occur on the first two days, while September 14 is likely to witness heavy showers and intense thunder activity across the city and adjoining areas.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to IMD Pune, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31°C and the minimum around 20-22°C. The sky will remain partly cloudy in the morning, turning generally cloudy by evening. Light rain is possible later in the day, though no heavy rainfall has been predicted today.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious, avoid going out to waterlogged areas and plan travel accordingly during the peak rainfall days.

Read Also Pune Video: Frustrated Commuters Push Stranded Concrete Mixer To Clear Traffic Chaos

Residents are advised to keep umbrellas and rain gear handy, ensure proper drainage around their homes and stay updated with IMD’s latest advisories.