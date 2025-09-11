 IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Pune Between September 12 & 15
IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Pune Between September 12 & 15

According to IMD Pune, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31°C and the minimum around 20-22°C

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Pune Between September 12 & 15 | Anand Chaini

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory for Pune, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain between September 12 and 15.

According to the forecast, light to moderate rainfall may occur on the first two days, while September 14 is likely to witness heavy showers and intense thunder activity across the city and adjoining areas.

According to IMD Pune, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31°C and the minimum around 20-22°C. The sky will remain partly cloudy in the morning, turning generally cloudy by evening. Light rain is possible later in the day, though no heavy rainfall has been predicted today.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious, avoid going out to waterlogged areas and plan travel accordingly during the peak rainfall days.

Residents are advised to keep umbrellas and rain gear handy, ensure proper drainage around their homes and stay updated with IMD’s latest advisories.

