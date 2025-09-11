 Pune: PMC’s Encroachment Drive Clears Footpaths In Aundh, Baner, Hadapsar & More
In total, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) cleared over 5,100 sq. ft. of illegal construction, along with 97 handcarts, 90 counters, 66 sheds/huts, and several stalls and cylinders across all five zones

Indu Bhagat
Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC’s Encroachment Drive Clears Footpaths In Aundh, Baner, Hadapsar & More | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated its drive to clear footpaths and public roads of encroachments that have been troubling citizens.

The action was started on September 9 and continued yesterday in several parts of the city, including Nagar Road (Vadgaonsheri), Aundh-Baner, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar, Hadapsar-Mundwa and Kasba-Vishrambaugwada.

The operation was led by Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Khalate, with zonal officials, engineers, encroachment inspectors, and police. Together, they targeted unauthorised stalls, roadside vendors blocking footpaths, and makeshift sheds that were creating obstacles for pedestrians.

In some cases, vendors were found violating the terms of their license certificates by renting out stalls to others, setting up shop outside permitted areas, or even using gas cylinders dangerously on crowded streets.

article-image

Highlights of the action:

- At Vadgaonsheri, 15 handcarts and 13 counters were cleared.

- In Aundh-Baner, 42 counters and 10 cylinders were removed.

- Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar saw the biggest action, with 5,100 sq. ft. of illegal construction demolished along with 27 counters.

- At Hadapsar-Mundwa, 14 stalls and 3 handcarts were taken down.

- In Kasba-Vishrambaug wada, 62 handcarts and 30 temporary sheds were cleared.

article-image

- In total, the civic body cleared over 5,100 sq. ft. of illegal construction, along with 97 handcarts, 90 counters, 66 sheds/huts, and several stalls and cylinders across all five zones.

PMC officials have urged citizens to cooperate with the initiative. The civic body aims not just to remove encroachments but to ensure that footpaths and public spaces remain safe and accessible for everyone.

