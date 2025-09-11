Pune: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Flags Medicine Shortage At Bhor Sub-District Hospital, Seeks Urgent Intervention From Health Minister

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule | File Image

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) Member of Parliament from the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency, Supriya Sule, has alleged that there is a medicine shortage in Bhor Sub-District Hospital in Pune District. It falls under Sule's constituency.

Sule took it to X (formerly Twitter) and raised this issue. She has even tagged the Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra, Prakash Abitkar, who is a Shiv Sena MLA from the Radhanagari Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Supriya Sule said, "Shortage of medicines at Bhor Sub-District Hospital is causing inconvenience to patients who are seeking treatment. Around 500–600 patients visit the hospital daily. Even common medicines like cough syrup and blood pressure tablets are unavailable."

She further said, "What's even more concerning is that an employee sent to Pune to get medicines was not given an adequate supply. The lack of medicine to treat patients indicates a serious condition of the healthcare system. It is expected that the government will provide citizens with at least basic healthcare facilities. People who come to this hospital for treatment are from remote areas. Due to the lack of medicines, they are not receiving proper treatment."

"I request the Honourable Health Minister of the state to take serious note of this matter. Please immediately instruct the concerned department to make adequate medicines available at the hospital. Additionally, please ensure that the stock of medicines is maintained at an appropriate level. Providing services to patients should be your top priority," she added.