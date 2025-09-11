Pune VIDEOS: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Close Hinjawadi-Wakad Bridge To Two-Wheelers On An Experimental Basis

Pune VIDEOS: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Close Hinjawadi-Wakad Bridge To Two-Wheelers An An Experimental Basis | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Traffic Branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) has closed the Hinjawadi-Wakad flyover at Bhujbal Chowk for two-wheelers on a temporary basis. The decision has been made for the experiment and has been implemented since Thursday morning.

Watch Videos:

Hinjawadi Traffic Police have said that this system will be ongoing for the next few days, at least a fortnight. No official circular has been issued in this regard, which is why citizens were taken by surprise.

Police Inspector Rahul Sonawane, in charge of the Hinjawadi Traffic Division, spoke to The Free Press Journal in this regard. He said, "We announced this through a loudspeaker from Thursday morning. The flyover is narrow and doesn’t have dividers in between. We think that allowing only four-wheelers on the flyover will avoid the bottleneck situation."

PI Sonawane further said that this restriction for two-wheelers has been implemented only during peak times. Two-wheelers won’t be allowed from 8 am to 11 am in the morning and 5 pm to 9 pm at night on the flyover. The Bhujbal Chowk flyover is one of the key areas that connects the Hinjawadi area to the city of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Also, vehicles coming from the Pune side on the highway have to use this square to enter Hinjawadi's Phase 1.

What are the alternatives for two-wheelers?

- For two-wheelers coming from the Wakad side, wanting to go to Hinjawadi, they should not take the flyover but take a left turn and a U-turn from the Surya underpass. It’s a slight detour of 50–100 metres.

- For two-wheelers coming from the Hinjawadi side, wanting to go to Wakad, they should not take the flyover but take a left turn and a U-turn from the Sayaji underpass. Even this detour is about 50–100 metres.



Traffic Police ask for residents' suggestions.

Hinjawadi Traffic Police have asked residents that if they see any traffic congestion-related issue in the area, they should inform them. Also, if anybody has any objections or suggestions to this two-wheeler ban, they can submit them to the Hinjawadi Traffic Division office at Bhujbal Chowk or at PCPC's Traffic Branch Head Office in front of Elpro Mall in Chinchwad Gaon.