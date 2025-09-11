 Pune VIDEOS: Youth Killed, Six Injured As DJ Truck Rams Into Politician's Birthday Procession In Junnar
PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEOS: Youth Killed, Six Injured As DJ Truck Rams Into Politician's Birthday Procession In Junnar | Video Screengrab

Pune: A youth was killed and six others were injured after a truck carrying a DJ music system, part of a procession to celebrate a local politician's birthday, ploughed into the participants in Pune district, police said on Thursday.

Watch Videos:

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Junnar town, they said, adding the police later arrested former Zilla Parishad president Devram Lande, whose birthday was being celebrated; his son; the owner of the vehicle carrying the DJ sound system; and its driver.

The 21-year-old deceased, identified as Aditya Kale, was part of a troupe playing cymbals during the procession, according to the police.

"On Wednesday afternoon, a procession was being taken out in Junnar town to celebrate Lande's birthday. During the procession, the driver of the DJ vehicle, despite knowing that there was a crowd in front, drove the vehicle recklessly and negligently and rammed into seven persons who were part of the troupe playing cymbals," an official said.

"Kale was killed, while six others suffered serious injuries in the accident," the official from Junnar police station said.

After the incident, Devram Lande and his son, who had organised the procession, escaped from the spot, he said.

An angry crowd approached the police, seeking action against Lande and others.

The police subsequently registered a case against Lande, his son and two others, and they were arrested on Wednesday night, the official said.

