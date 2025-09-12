Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Extend Warm Wishes To Vice President CP Radhakrishan | VIDEO

'Maharashtra Is Lucky': CM Devendra Fadnavis & Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Extend Warm Wishes To Vice President CP Radhakrishan | VIDEO |

New Delhi: Following a lengthy wait for the vacant Vice President's position due to former VP Jaideep Dhankar's unexpected resignation, former Maharashtra governor and senior politician, CP Radhakrishnan, was sworn in as Vice President of India this morning alongside NDA party members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and President Droupadi Murmu.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister has extended warm congratulations to CP Radhakrishnan on his successful swearing-in as Vice President of India. In a message posted on social media, the Deputy CM lauded Radhakrishnan’s victory with majority expressing confidence that he will discharge his duties with dignity, vision, and commitment.

“CP Radhakrishnan won with a huge majority and today he had a very impressive oath-taking ceremony and I was able to attend this oath-taking ceremony. I sincerely congratulate the Vice President, Honorable C P. Radhakrishnan. I wish him all the best.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde further stated, “Even after reaching such a big position. C. P Radhakrishnan who has taken the post of Vice President as a multi-faceted leader with a very simple lifestyle and amiable nature and high thinking. He also has experience of parliamentary work and therefore by staying in this position in the true sense, he will increase the dignity and respect of this position and we are also proud of this. And in the real sense, his long career of the last many years will benefit the development of the country and the progress of the country. And so I once again sincerely congratulate him.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shinde further urged for constructive collaboration among political parties, recalling Radhakrishnan being Governor of Maharashtra, “He came to Maharashtra as the Governor, and at that time we had told him that you have come to Maharashtra. Maharashtra is lucky. Now you have become the Vice President from Maharashtra. Therefore, Maharashtra is lucky. And you have taken the oath of the Vice President as the Governor of Maharashtra. Therefore, you are lucky," Deputy CM further added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who was also present at the oath ceremony of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, presented his warm wished on X post stating, "Heartiest congratulations to Hon. Shri CP Radhakrishnan ji on taking oath as the 15th Vice President of India! Your vast experience, dedication to public service, and commitment to the nation will further strengthen our democracy. During your tenure, the Upper House will continue its journey of achieving new milestones in public welfare and national progress. Wishing you a successful tenure!"

When Deputy CM Shinde was asked about Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's absence to the oath ceremony of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, he stated that MP Praful Patel had shown his presence, marking everyone from NDA was present in the ceremony. Praful Patel showed up in place of has Ajit Pawar had pre-planned program in Raigad.

Maharashtra Deputy CM was also asked about Former VP Jagdeep Dhankar's presence at the event, after a lot of rumours had been circulating over his sudden absence from media presence since the sudden resignation, Shinde stated, "Jagdeep Dhankhar was also a former Vice President. So as per protocol, everyone was there." Citing everyone needed according to the protocol had been present at the oath ceremony.