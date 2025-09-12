 WATCH: Jagdeep Dhankhar Makes 1st Public Appearance After Quitting As Vice President, Attends CP Radhakrishnan's Swearing In
WATCH: Jagdeep Dhankhar Makes 1st Public Appearance After Quitting As Vice President, Attends CP Radhakrishnan's Swearing In

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday made his public appearance after his sudden resignation from the post on the first day of the monsoon sssion of Parliament in July this year.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday made his public appearance after his sudden resignation from the post in July this year. Dhankhar attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Radhakrishnan.

Apart from Dhankhar, other former vice presidents, Venkaiah Naidu and Hamid Ansari, attended the swearing in ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda were also present at the oath taking of Radhakrishnan.

Dhankhar unexpectedly resigned from his post on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons. "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," he had said is his resignation letter.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," Dhankhar had added.

Dhankhar's resignation had sparked a political controversy as the Opposition hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre over his sudden resignation.

Dhankhar was sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India in 2022 with his term set to run until 2027. He defeated opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the Vice Presidential election held on August 6, 2022.

The poll to elect the 15th VP was held on September 9. Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election, defeating the Opposition's nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

On Thursday, Radhakrishnan demitted office of Governor of Maharashtra after his election as the Vice President. President Murmu appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to discharge the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties.

