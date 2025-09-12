Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Clarifies There Is No Water Shutdown, Supply Remains Normal Today

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Following a screenshot of a regional news channel claiming a water shutdown going viral, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has clarified that it is an old news item and no such shutdown is scheduled for today.

No Water Cut in Navi Mumbai

The civic body confirmed that water supply across all areas of Navi Mumbai is normal and uninterrupted. “There is no water cut on September 12. Citizens are requested not to believe or circulate outdated messages,” NMMC stated.

Officials reminded that any official shutdown notice is always issued in advance through newspapers as well as the corporation’s verified Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp channels.

“The public should rely only on official sources to verify authenticity of such reports,” said the Additional City Engineer.

