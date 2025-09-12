Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Launch By September 30, Aims At Creating Twin-Airport System With Capacity Of 20 Million Passengers | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra's most awaited international airport, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), set to launch by September 30, will create a twin-airport system alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), mirroring models like Dubai's and New York's.

The 2,865-acre airport is developed in phases to address rising air travel demand, with its initial phase, Terminal 1, ready to accommodate 20 million passengers yearly, expanding later to four terminals by 2032 for a total capacity of 90 million.

Terminal 1 features a lotus-inspired design with large glass windows, modern check-in counters, automated kiosks, biometric systems, and efficient baggage claim facilities for a smooth experience.

Passengers will benefit from spacious lounges equipped with runway views, dining courts offering a mix of Mumbai and international cuisine, luxury retail options, free Wi-Fi, family lounges, business pods, and digital navigation tools.

Additionally, NMIA is positioned as a crucial cargo hub, beginning with an annual capacity of 800,000 tonnes, essential for Mumbai’s pharmaceutical, perishable goods, and e-commerce sectors. It will have India's largest general aviation terminal, featuring around 75 aircraft stands and a heliport.

Supporting infrastructure includes a fuel farm, advanced maintenance facilities, and a state-of-the-art air traffic control tower, transitioning to a permanent setup after seven years.

The airport will integrate with Mumbai's transport system through the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, metro lines, suburban rail, and highways. Collectively, NMIA and CSMIA aim to manage 145–150 million annual passengers, fostering significant economic impact, growth in employment, tourism, corporate investment, and real estate development in Navi Mumbai.