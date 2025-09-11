NHSRCL Signs Track Work Agreement For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project In Maharashtra

NHSRCL | File Pic

National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has signed a key agreement with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the design, supply, and construction of track and related infrastructure in Maharashtra, as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.The contract covers approximately 157 route kilometers of double-line high-speed rail alignment from Mumbai to Zaroli village on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. It includes track work for four stations as well as the rolling stock depot at Thane.

"The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, which will use the Shinkansen technology of Japan, is seeing rapid construction progress in Gujarat, with over 200 kilometers of viaduct work already underway under packages T-2 and T-3. The newly awarded Maharashtra segment marks the final major package for track construction, with all such contracts awarded to Indian firms—highlighting the growing domestic capabilities in high-speed rail infrastructure" said an official.

The project will deploy a ballast-less slab track system, a hallmark of Japan’s Shinkansen network. This cutting-edge system consists of reinforced concrete (RC) track beds, cement asphalt mortar (CAM), pre-cast track slabs, and rail fasteners—ensuring durability, precision, and low maintenance.

According an official, NHSRCL has partnered with the Japan Railway Technical Service (JARTS) to conduct extensive training programs. So far, over 430 Indian engineers and technicians have been certified in various specialized modules including track slab manufacturing, installation, and CAM application. A similar training program is now planned for the Maharashtra leg to ensure skilled execution of the complex works ahead.

Speaking about the overall development if the project an official stated, as of 8th September 2025, viaduct construction has reached 320 km, while pier works have been completed over a stretch of 397 km, and pier foundation work has covered 408 km. A total of 17 river bridges, 9 steel bridges, and 5 pre-stressed concrete (PSC) bridges have been completed.

Additionally, 4 lakh noise barriers have been installed along a 203 km stretch. Track bed construction has progressed to 202 track km, and approximately 1,800 OHE masts have been installed, covering around 44 km of the mainline viaduct. Work is currently ongoing on the 21 km long tunnel between BKC and Shilphata in Maharashtra, along with excavation works on seven mountain tunnels in the Palghar district.

The superstructure work at all stations in Gujarat is at an advanced stage, and construction has commenced on all three elevated stations in Maharashtra. Furthermore, base slab casting at the underground station in Mumbai is in progress.

