 Thane New Year Water Cut Alert! 12-Hr Shutdown On Jan 2; Ghodbunder Road, Other Areas To Be Affected | Check Full List Here
Thane Municipal Corporation announced a 12-hour water supply shutdown on January 2. The water supply shutdown will affect several areas, including Ghodbunder Road, Vartak Nagar. The disruption is due to a major technical fault in a 700 mm valve at Haridas Nagar. Citizens are urged to use water sparingly.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
Uran To Face Water Supply Shortage | Representational Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation has announced a 12-hour complete shutdown of water supply on Friday, January 2, in some areas of Ghodbunder Road and several other adjoining areas in the city. The water supply will be affected as the 700 mm diameter valve on the main water supply pipeline at Haridas Nagar has developed a major technical fault.

According to the notification by the TMC, the water supply will be shut down from 9.00 am to 9.00 pm.

Which Areas In Thane Will Be Affected By The Cut?

Water supply will be completely cut off in some areas of Ghodbunder Road, Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Saket, Ritu Park, Jail, Gandhi Nagar, Siddhanchal, Indira Nagar, Rupa Devi, Srinagar, Samata Nagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Mumbra and Kalwa for 12 hours.

TMC Urges Citizens To Use Water Sparingly

The TMC's Water Supply Department has appealed to citizens to use water sparingly and cooperate with the corporation during the shutdown period.

Earlier on December 30, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation had announced a planned 12-hour shutdown of water supply to Dombivli East and West divisions to carry out urgent repair work on a leaking water tank inlet. KDMC had clarified that the shutdown was limited to the duration required for the repair work and that normal supply is expected to resume thereafter, subject to system stabilisation.

