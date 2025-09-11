Mumbai Court Acquits Naval Officer And Parents In Cruelty Case After Complainant Fails To Appear For 10 Years

Naval officer and parents acquitted in cruelty case after complainant failed to testify for a decade | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The metropolitan magistrate court, esplanade center has acquitted a naval officer and his parents booked for cruelty on the complaint of his wife filed in August 2015. The court after a decade acquitted them as the complainant could not turn up before the court.

Wife’s Allegations Against Officer

The woman, a Delhi resident, had alleged that she married the army officer in November 2012. The woman claimed that the officer humiliated and assaulted her time and again over trivial issues. She had also alleged that she had met with an accident but the accused did not provide financial support to her and did not take care of her.

Dispute Over Food and Divorce

The woman had also alleged that after she gave birth to their daughter, her mother in law came to reside with them and served her non vegetarian food, knowing well that they were vegetarian. The woman had alleged that the officer later filed for divorce in Delhi without informing her.

Complaint Lodged in 2015

She claimed that in August 2015, when she returned from Delhi, she was not allowed to go home and take her essentials. Hence, she lodged a complaint with Cuffe parade police station.

Defence Denies Allegations

The husband and his family were represented by advocate Sunil Pandey, who denied all the allegations and claimed that a false case was lodged.

Charges Framed But No Evidence Presented

In the meanwhile, the charges in the case were framed in April 2016 but the prosecution only examined one witness that is an investigating officer. The court noted that the woman had written a letter to the court to allow her to testify through video conferencing.

However, the court noted that as she did not move a formal application stating, from where she can depose and other such arrangement, the court did not accept her request.

Case Collapses Due to Lack of Testimony

Hence, as the complainant was not examined and nor were there any independent witnesses, the court acquitted the family from the case.

