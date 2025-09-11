Mumbai Real Estate News: Ex-HDFC Bank Deputy MD Paresh Sukthankar Buys ₹52.49 Crore Apartment At Worli's Prestige Nautilus

Ex-HDFC Bank Deputy MD Paresh Sukthankar buys ₹52.49 crore luxury flat at Prestige Nautilus, Worli | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a high-value residential deal, HDFC Bank Former Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar has purchased a luxury apartment worth Rs 52.49 crore at Prestige Nautilus in Worli. The agreement was registered on September 3, 2025, according to data sourced from Zapkey.com – a real estate data analytics firm.

Apartment Details

The apartment, Unit 3801, is located on the 38th floor of Tower N1, Wing F. It spans a RERA carpet area of 4,378 sq ft and a total carpet area of 5,249 sq ft. The transaction also includes four car parking spaces.

Rate Per Square Foot

The effective rate works out to Rs 1.19 lakh per sq ft on RERA carpet area and Rs 1 lakh per sq ft on the overall carpet area.

Also Watch:

Sukthankar Joins Elite Buyers’ List

Sukthankar, who is now the founder and lead partner at Sanaksh Advisors LLP, has joined the growing list of high-profile buyers driving luxury real estate transactions in Mumbai’s premium residential market.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/