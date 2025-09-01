 Mumbai Records 11,230 Property Registrations In August 2025, Stamp Duty Collection Crosses ₹1,000 Crore
Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Mumbai Records 11,230 Property Registrations In August 2025, Stamp Duty Collection Crosses ₹1,000 Crore | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai (area under BMC jurisdiction), recorded 11,230 property registrations, whereas Stamp duty collection stood at 1,000 crores. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis property registrations and stamp duty collections declined by 11%. The market continues to be driven by residential demand, with 80% of all registrations in the month attributed to residential properties.

Strong Performance in Year-to-Date Figures

Over 99,869 property registrations in the first eight months of 2025, contributing more than Rs 8,854 Crores (Cr) to the state exchequer during this period. Property registrations observed a 3% year-on-year (YoY) growth while revenue grew by 11% YoY during the same period. Sustained buyer confidence has fueled consistent sales, driven by city's property registration growth.

End-User Demand Remains Robust

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, stated, “Mumbai’s housing market has remained consistent in 2025, with monthly registrations staying above 11,000 and revenue collections crossing Rs 1,000 crores. While August saw a modest 3% dip, the city remains firmly on track inching towards the 100,000 registration milestone for the year. Demand for homes up to 1,000 sq. ft continues to remain resilient, and transactions in the Rs 5 crore-plus segment have also held steady. Together, these trends underline the strength of end-user activity and the market’s enduring momentum”.

Luxury and Mid-Market Trends

Homes priced above Rs 5 crore accounted for 6% of total registrations in August 2025, up from 5% a year earlier, reflecting steady demand in the luxury segment. Meanwhile, the Rs 1–5 crore mid-market range saw its share decline as affordability challenges weighed on buyer sentiment in this bracket. The 2–5 crore range registered a 3% decline, which at this stage looks like a one-off and will have to be watched closely to see if it persists.

Preferred Unit Sizes

Units up to 1,000 sq ft contributed 85% of all registrations, slightly higher than last year. The 500–1,000 sq ft segment was the most preferred, striking a balance between affordability and usable space for end-users. Larger homes retained a niche buyer base, with 1,000–2,000 sq ft units inching up to 13% and apartments above 2,000 sq ft steady at 3%.

Suburban Markets Lead Registrations

The Western and Central Suburbs together comprised 86% of registrations in August 2025. The Western Suburbs led with 54%, while the Central Suburbs contributed 32%. In contrast, South Mumbai held at 7%, and Central Mumbai slipped to 7%.

