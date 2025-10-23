 Rupee Strengthens By 7 Paise To 87.86 On US Dollar Amid Hopes Of India-US Trade Deal And Market Optimism
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Strengthens By 7 Paise To 87.86 On US Dollar Amid Hopes Of India-US Trade Deal And Market Optimism

Rupee Strengthens By 7 Paise To 87.86 On US Dollar Amid Hopes Of India-US Trade Deal And Market Optimism

Forex traders said the rupee closed on a positive note as there is a growing buzz that India and the US are inching closer to finalizing a long-awaited trade deal.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
The rupee appreciated by seven paise to close at 87.86 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by seven paise to close at 87.86 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by a positive trend in domestic equities and risk-on sentiments amid optimism about the US-India trade deal.

Forex traders said the rupee closed on a positive note as there is a growing buzz that India and the US are inching closer to finalizing a long-awaited trade deal.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.80 and touched an intraday low of 87.96 before settling at 87.86 (provisional), registering a rise of 7 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled nine paise higher at 87.93 against the greenback.

FPJ Shorts
China Eastern Airlines To Resume Direct Delhi–Shanghai Flights From November 9
China Eastern Airlines To Resume Direct Delhi–Shanghai Flights From November 9
PPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 101 Horticulture Development Officer Positions Underway; Check Details Here
PPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 101 Horticulture Development Officer Positions Underway; Check Details Here
Navi Mumbai: Four Booked for Assault and Sexual Harassment Of 18-Year-Old Girl In Sanpada
Navi Mumbai: Four Booked for Assault and Sexual Harassment Of 18-Year-Old Girl In Sanpada
IndiGo Will Operate Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai And Madinah; To Become Only Indian Carrier To Offer Direct Connectivity On Route
IndiGo Will Operate Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai And Madinah; To Become Only Indian Carrier To Offer Direct Connectivity On Route
Read Also
Stock Market Closing: Sensex, Nifty Slip From Day’s Highs, Market Ends Flat After Profit Booking
article-image

Foreign exchange markets were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada, respectively.

According to forex traders, investors will watch global cues, US economic data and RBI monetary signals for further directions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed trade issues during a phone conversation amid efforts by the two sides to repair bilateral ties that remain under strain after Washington slapped a whopping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

In his remarks following the call on Tuesday, Trump described the India-US relationship as "great" and said, without elaborating, that the two sides are working on some "great deals".

Read Also
When Will PM Kisan 21st Installment Reach In The Farmers Account, Will PM Modi Release ₹2,000 This...
article-image

Moreover, Trump has reiterated his claim that India has agreed to "stop" buying oil from Russia and would bring them down to "almost nothing" by the end of the year.

However, he said, it is a process and will take some time.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.14 per cent higher at 99.04.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 5.32 per cent at USD 65.92 per barrel in futures trade.

Read Also
SBI Bags World's Best Consumer Bank 2025 Award From New York-Based Global Finance At IMF Annual...
article-image

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex climbed 130.06 points to settle at 84,556.40, while the Nifty rose 22.80 points to 25,891.40.

Foreign Institutional Investors purchased equities worth Rs 96.72 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

China Eastern Airlines To Resume Direct Delhi–Shanghai Flights From November 9

China Eastern Airlines To Resume Direct Delhi–Shanghai Flights From November 9

IndiGo Will Operate Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai And Madinah; To Become Only Indian Carrier...

IndiGo Will Operate Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai And Madinah; To Become Only Indian Carrier...

Rupee Strengthens By 7 Paise To 87.86 On US Dollar Amid Hopes Of India-US Trade Deal And Market...

Rupee Strengthens By 7 Paise To 87.86 On US Dollar Amid Hopes Of India-US Trade Deal And Market...

Stock Market Closing: Sensex, Nifty Slip From Day’s Highs, Market Ends Flat After Profit Booking

Stock Market Closing: Sensex, Nifty Slip From Day’s Highs, Market Ends Flat After Profit Booking

When Will PM Kisan 21st Installment Reach In The Farmers Account, Will PM Modi Release ₹2,000 This...

When Will PM Kisan 21st Installment Reach In The Farmers Account, Will PM Modi Release ₹2,000 This...