Bajaj Finserv Q3 Net Profit Climbs 32% YoY To ₹2,229 Crore, Revenue Surges To ₹39,708 Crore

Mumbai: Bajaj Finserv delivered a robust financial performance in the third quarter of FY26, as consolidated revenue surged 24 percent year-on-year to Rupees 39,708 crore. This marked an improvement over Rupees 37,403 crore in Q2 and Rupees 32,042 crore in Q3 FY25. Despite sequential stability in net profit at Rupees 2,229 crore (vs Rupees 2,244 crore in Q2), year-on-year growth came in at 32 percent when adjusted for exceptional items. The performance was aided by strong contribution from insurance and lending verticals.

Sequential growth moderates amid provisioning impact

Compared to Q2, sequential revenue rose 6.2 percent, but net profit dipped slightly by 0.7 percent due to a one-time exceptional charge of Rupees 379 crore for New Labour Codes and an accelerated ECL provision of Rupees 1,406 crore, affecting subsidiaries like Bajaj Finance. Total expenses jumped to Rupees33,404 crore, up 9.2 percent QoQ and 27.3 percent YoY. EPS remained steady at Rupees 14.0. Notably, Bajaj Finance’s profit before one-offs was Rupees 5,227 crore, up 23 percent YoY.

Nine-month Performance Signals Strong Base

For the 9M FY26 period, Bajaj Finserv reported total income of Rupees 1,12,562 crore, up 16 percent YoY, and net profit of Rupees 7,262 crore, marking a 12.5 percent increase over Rupees 6,456 crore in 9M FY25. Bajaj Finance contributed Rupees 13,553 crore to the consolidated profit after tax. The company cited strong underwriting metrics and AUM growth across lending and insurance businesses as key momentum drivers heading into the final quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Bajaj Finserv. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.