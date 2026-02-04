 Bajaj Finserv Q3 Net Profit Climbs 32% YoY To ₹2,229 Crore, Revenue Surges To ₹39,708 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBajaj Finserv Q3 Net Profit Climbs 32% YoY To ₹2,229 Crore, Revenue Surges To ₹39,708 Crore

Bajaj Finserv Q3 Net Profit Climbs 32% YoY To ₹2,229 Crore, Revenue Surges To ₹39,708 Crore

Bajaj Finserv reported a 32 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 2,229 crore in Q3 FY26, with total income jumping 24 percent to Rupees 39,708 crore. This compares to a profit of Rupees 2,231 crore in Q3 FY25 and Rupees 2,244 crore in Q2 FY26, showing stable sequential earnings. The company’s revenue trajectory reflects strong momentum.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Bajaj Finserv delivered a robust financial performance in the third quarter of FY26, as consolidated revenue surged 24 percent year-on-year to Rupees 39,708 crore. This marked an improvement over Rupees 37,403 crore in Q2 and Rupees 32,042 crore in Q3 FY25. Despite sequential stability in net profit at Rupees 2,229 crore (vs Rupees 2,244 crore in Q2), year-on-year growth came in at 32 percent when adjusted for exceptional items. The performance was aided by strong contribution from insurance and lending verticals.

Read Also
Bajaj Housing Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹665 Crore In Q3, Revenue From Operations Grows 18% YoY
article-image

Sequential growth moderates amid provisioning impact

Compared to Q2, sequential revenue rose 6.2 percent, but net profit dipped slightly by 0.7 percent due to a one-time exceptional charge of Rupees 379 crore for New Labour Codes and an accelerated ECL provision of Rupees 1,406 crore, affecting subsidiaries like Bajaj Finance. Total expenses jumped to Rupees33,404 crore, up 9.2 percent QoQ and 27.3 percent YoY. EPS remained steady at Rupees 14.0. Notably, Bajaj Finance’s profit before one-offs was Rupees 5,227 crore, up 23 percent YoY.

Nine-month Performance Signals Strong Base

FPJ Shorts
'₹10 Me Shiv Ka Aashirvaad': Viral Video Of Young Boy Blessing Devotees At Temple Sparks Debate Online
'₹10 Me Shiv Ka Aashirvaad': Viral Video Of Young Boy Blessing Devotees At Temple Sparks Debate Online
Mumbai Horror: CCTV Footage Shows Man Trying To Run Car Over A Woman In Andheri, Day After Sending Acid Attack Message To Friend
Mumbai Horror: CCTV Footage Shows Man Trying To Run Car Over A Woman In Andheri, Day After Sending Acid Attack Message To Friend
NIFTEE Admit Card 2026: Expected To Be Out This Week; Check Steps To Download and Important Details
NIFTEE Admit Card 2026: Expected To Be Out This Week; Check Steps To Download and Important Details
Mumbai Crime: Borivali Real Estate Developer, Son Booked For ₹2.97 Crore Fraud
Mumbai Crime: Borivali Real Estate Developer, Son Booked For ₹2.97 Crore Fraud

For the 9M FY26 period, Bajaj Finserv reported total income of Rupees 1,12,562 crore, up 16 percent YoY, and net profit of Rupees 7,262 crore, marking a 12.5 percent increase over Rupees 6,456 crore in 9M FY25. Bajaj Finance contributed Rupees 13,553 crore to the consolidated profit after tax. The company cited strong underwriting metrics and AUM growth across lending and insurance businesses as key momentum drivers heading into the final quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Bajaj Finserv. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.   

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajaj Finserv Q3 Net Profit Climbs 32% YoY To ₹2,229 Crore, Revenue Surges To ₹39,708 Crore
Bajaj Finserv Q3 Net Profit Climbs 32% YoY To ₹2,229 Crore, Revenue Surges To ₹39,708 Crore
Ikea India Widens Loss To ₹1,325 Crore In FY25, Revenue Falls 3.3% Amid Heavy Expansion Spending
Ikea India Widens Loss To ₹1,325 Crore In FY25, Revenue Falls 3.3% Amid Heavy Expansion Spending
India Safeguarded Agriculture & Dairy In US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal
India Safeguarded Agriculture & Dairy In US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal
Aye Finance IPO Opens Feb 9, ₹1,010 Crore Issue At ₹122-129 Band To Fuel MSE Lending Growth
Aye Finance IPO Opens Feb 9, ₹1,010 Crore Issue At ₹122-129 Band To Fuel MSE Lending Growth
Foreign Cloud Firms Must Meet 4 Key Conditions For Data Centre Tax Holiday: Finance Ministry
Foreign Cloud Firms Must Meet 4 Key Conditions For Data Centre Tax Holiday: Finance Ministry