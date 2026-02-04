 Ikea India Widens Loss To ₹1,325 Crore In FY25, Revenue Falls 3.3% Amid Heavy Expansion Spending
IKEA India reported a widened net loss of Rs 1,325.2 crore in FY25 (from Rs 1,299.4 crore in FY24), with revenue from operations declining 3.33 percent to Rs 1,749.5 crore. Total income fell 3.9 percent to Rs 1,780.1 crore. Advertising and promotion expenses rose 14 percent to Rs 223.9 crore, while borrowings increased to Rs 8,335 crore to fund aggressive omnichannel expansion.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Ikea India, part of Swedish furniture and home furnishing retailer, has reported a widening of its total loss to Rs 1,325.2 crore in FY25, and its revenue from operations was also down 3.33 per cent to Rs 1,749.50 crore, according to a regulatory filing from the company. Its total income, which includes other income, was down 3.9 per cent to Rs 1,780.10 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Ikea India Pvt Ltd's net loss was at Rs 1,299.40 crore, and its revenue from operations was at 1,809.80 crore in the year-ago period, FY24. Interestingly, Ikea India's expenses on advertising and sales promotion were up 14.06 per cent to Rs 223.9 crore for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2025, from Rs 196.3 crore a year before.

Ikea India's total borrowing has also increased in FY25 to Rs 8,335.20 crore as the company is investing to expand its network through omnichannel approach. Its total borrowing was at Rs 7,060.00 in FY24 and Rs 5,709.90 crore in FY23. As on March 31, 2024, Ingka Holding Overseas BV, Netherlands held 99.9 per cent equity shares of Ikea India.

Currently, Ikea is operating three large-format stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru, two city stores in Worli and New Delhi and is investing around Rs 7,000 crore to enter the National Capital Region with two stores in Gurugram and Noida. With these developments, IKea's FDI limit has almost completed the target. In 2013, the government had approved an FDI proposal of Rs 10,500 crore by Ikea to set up 10 stores with allied infrastructure over 10 years. Last month, at the launch of its online sales in Tamil Nadu, Ikea India CEO Patrik Antoni said in Chennai that the company would amplify its investment in India.

