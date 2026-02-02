 Bajaj Housing Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹665 Crore In Q3, Revenue From Operations Grows 18% YoY
Bajaj Housing Finance reported a 21 percent YoY rise in Q3 FY26 net profit to Rs 665 crore, with revenue from operations up 18 percent to Rs 2,886 crore. Strong loan growth, stable asset quality, and higher net interest income supported the performance. EPS improved to Rs 0.80.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd reported a 21.4% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit. |

Mumbai: Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd reported a 21.4 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 664.89 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), with revenue from operations increasing 17.8 percent to Rs 2,885.93 crore. Compared to Rs 642.96 crore profit in Q2 and Rs 548.02 crore in Q1, the company has maintained a steady quarterly growth trajectory, underpinned by higher loan book expansion and stable asset quality.

Q3 performance summary

In Q3 FY26, Bajaj Housing Finance posted a net profit of Rs 664.89 crore, up from Rs 548.02 crore in Q3 FY25, while revenue from operations grew to Rs 2,885.93 crore from Rs 2,448.86 crore. Sequentially, revenue rose from Rs 2,754.85 crore in Q2 and Rs 2,615.71 crore in Q1. Net profit also climbed from Rs 642.96 crore in Q2 and Rs 583.30 crore in Q1, driven by healthy interest income and stable provisioning levels .

Quarter-on-quarter, revenue from operations increased by Rs 131 crore (+4.8 percent), and net profit rose by Rs 22 crore (+3.4 percent). Total expenses climbed to Rs 2,008.36 crore from Rs 1,922.34 crore in Q2, reflecting moderate uptick in finance and employee costs. A one-time gratuity adjustment of Rs 13.14 crore was booked as an exceptional item, linked to New Labour Code changes . Excluding this, core operational margins remained resilient.

Read Also
Hyundai India Revenue Hits ₹17,973 Crore In Q3, Net Profit Up 6% YoY Despite Sequential Dip
article-image

Nine-month performance snapshot

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Bajaj Housing Finance reported a 20 percent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 1,891.15 crore and 17 percent rise in revenue to Rs 8,256.49 crore. Net interest income for the period stood at Rs 2,807 crore. The company continues to benefit from consistent loan growth, controlled provisioning, and superior operational efficiency, reinforcing its financial momentum heading into the final quarter of FY26 .

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results disclosed by Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. All financial figures are sourced from official filings and are subject to further review or revision.

