 Marri Retail Files IPO Papers; Aims To Raise ₹522-Crore Via Fresh Issue Of Shares
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMarri Retail Files IPO Papers; Aims To Raise ₹522-Crore Via Fresh Issue Of Shares

Marri Retail Files IPO Papers; Aims To Raise ₹522-Crore Via Fresh Issue Of Shares

Marri Retail, a Hyderabad-based apparel and jewellery retailer, has filed preliminary papers with SEBI for an IPO to raise Rs 522 crore through fresh shares and promoter stake sale. Funds will be used for debt repayment, store expansion, and operational expenses. The company operates 34 stores across four states and reported Rs 1,301 crore revenue and Rs 83 crore profit in H1 FY26.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Marri Retail Files IPO Papers; Aims To Raise ₹522-Crore Via Fresh Issue Of Shares | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Marri Retail, an apparel and jewellery retailer, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through its initial public offering (IPO).

The Hyderbad-based company's proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 522 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.7 crore shares by promoter Marri Venkat Reddy, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Sunday.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be used for payment of debt, opening of 10 new apparel stores, one new apparel store with a jewellery Store-in-Store (SIS) (Integrated Retail Store), and two new standalone jewellery stores, expenses towards lease and sub-lease rent payments for existing stores and warehouses and general corporate purposes.

Read Also
Stock Markets Rebound Over 1% After Budget Shock, Value Buying Lifts Sensex & Nifty
article-image

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement for up to Rs 104.4 crore. If such initiative is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

FPJ Shorts
Marri Retail Files IPO Papers; Aims To Raise ₹522-Crore Via Fresh Issue Of Shares
Marri Retail Files IPO Papers; Aims To Raise ₹522-Crore Via Fresh Issue Of Shares
Stock Markets Rebound Over 1% After Budget Shock, Value Buying Lifts Sensex & Nifty
Stock Markets Rebound Over 1% After Budget Shock, Value Buying Lifts Sensex & Nifty
Kerala Lottery Result Live, February 02, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-39 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Kerala Lottery Result Live, February 02, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-39 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Oracle May Cut Up To 30,000 Jobs To Fund Massive AI Data-Centre Expansion: Report
Oracle May Cut Up To 30,000 Jobs To Fund Massive AI Data-Centre Expansion: Report

Marri Retail commenced apparel retail business as a proprietorship under the brand name 'Jeans Corner' in 1999 and entered the large-format retail segment by launching the first shopping mall under the "The Chennai Shopping Mall" brand in Hyderabad in 2013.

The company has 34 stores across 26 districts in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The firm operates its stores under multiple brands, including The Chennai Shopping Mall, JC Mall, J.C. Brothers and Jeans Corner in the apparel category, and The Chennai Shopping Mall Jewellers in the jewellery category.

On the financial front, Marri Retail's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,301.42 crore in the six-months ended September 2025 and net profit at Rs 83.52 crore Nuvama Wealth Management, IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors have been appointed as merchant bankers to manage the company's maiden public offering.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Marri Retail Files IPO Papers; Aims To Raise ₹522-Crore Via Fresh Issue Of Shares
Marri Retail Files IPO Papers; Aims To Raise ₹522-Crore Via Fresh Issue Of Shares
Stock Markets Rebound Over 1% After Budget Shock, Value Buying Lifts Sensex & Nifty
Stock Markets Rebound Over 1% After Budget Shock, Value Buying Lifts Sensex & Nifty
'STT Hike To Secure Household Savings From Speculative Bets': CEA Anantha Nageswaran
'STT Hike To Secure Household Savings From Speculative Bets': CEA Anantha Nageswaran
Board Proposes, Management Disposes?
Board Proposes, Management Disposes?
Crude Oil Futures Slump Over 5% On MCX, Strong US Dollar & Global Sell-Off Hit Prices
Crude Oil Futures Slump Over 5% On MCX, Strong US Dollar & Global Sell-Off Hit Prices