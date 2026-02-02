 Hyundai India Revenue Hits ₹17,973 Crore In Q3, Net Profit Up 6% YoY Despite Sequential Dip
Hyundai India Revenue Hits ₹17,973 Crore In Q3, Net Profit Up 6% YoY Despite Sequential Dip

Hyundai Motor India posted an 8 percent YoY rise in Q3 FY26 revenue to Rs 17,973 crore, with net profit climbing 6 percent to Rs 1,234 crore. Sequentially, profit dipped due to higher expenses. Robust sales, new plant operations, and strong exports contributed to sustained growth momentum.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India Limited reported a 6.4 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,234 crore for the third quarter of FY26, even as sequential profit declined sharply. Revenue from operations increased 8 percent YoY to Rs 17,973 crore in Q3 FY26. The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,572 crore in Q2 and Rs 1,161 crore in Q1. The company’s revenue trajectory remained strong, but rising expenses led to a quarter-on-quarter moderation in profit.

Hyundai India Q3 profit slips sequentially despite 8 percent revenue surge

In Q3 FY26, Hyundai India’s consolidated revenue rose to Rs 17,973 crore, up from Rs 17,460 crore in Q2 and Rs 16,648 crore in Q3 FY25, showcasing a consistent upward trend. However, consolidated net profit dipped to Rs 1,234 crore from Rs 1,572 crore in Q2, though up from Rs 1,161 crore in the same quarter last year. The company attributed the revenue growth to strong sales momentum and better realisation, but higher employee benefits and other operational costs compressed margins.

Sequential growth moderates amid rising expenses

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, total income climbed 3 percent to Rs 18,217 crore while expenses surged by 6.3 percent to Rs 16,551 crore. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 699 crore in Q3 from Rs 618 crore in Q2, reflecting cost absorption from new labour code implementations. Other expenses also rose notably to Rs 2,425 crore from Rs 2,165 crore. These cost escalations led to a contraction in profit before tax to Rs 1,666 crore in Q3 from Rs 2,126 crore in Q2, and earnings per share dropped to Rs 15.19 from Rs 19.35 sequentially.

Nine-month performance and outlook

For the nine months ended December 2025, Hyundai India reported Rs 51,847 crore in revenue from operations, up 1.2 percent from Rs 51,253 crore a year earlier. Net profit for the period rose to Rs 4,175 crore, registering a 3.7 percent YoY increase. The company continues to focus on optimizing its supply chain and product portfolio amid evolving regulatory and market conditions, indicating stable momentum entering the final quarter of FY26.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited consolidated financial results disclosed by Hyundai Motor India Limited for Q3 FY26. All financial figures have been verified against the official company filing.

