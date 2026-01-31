 Birla Corporation Q3 Profit Falls To ₹53 Crore, Revenue Slips To ₹2,159 Crore, YoY Net Up Over 69%
Birla Corporation reported a 41.7 percent sequential drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.76 crore for Q3 FY26, even as it posted a strong 69.2 percent year-on-year growth. Revenue from operations softened to Rs 2,158.74 crore, down 2.2 percent from the previous quarter. Compared to Rs 90.48 crore in Q2 and Rs 31.19 crore in Q3 FY25, the earnings reflect soft cement realizations.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
File Image |

Mumbai: In the December quarter, Birla Corporation’s revenue declined to Rs 2,158.74 crore from Rs 2,206.53 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rs 2,256.65 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit dipped to Rs 52.76 crore from Rs 90.48 crore in the previous quarter but improved significantly from Rs 31.19 crore in Q3 FY25. This performance was shaped by cost rationalisation but also impacted by an exceptional item related to labour code changes.

Sequential growth moderates

Total income stood at Rs 2,177.89 crore, marking a 2.5 percent drop QoQ, while total expenses eased to Rs 2,064.03 crore from Rs 2,102.49 crore. Despite operational controls, an exceptional charge of Rs 34.14 crore dented the bottom line. Depreciation and finance costs remained steady at Rs 132.52 crore and Rs 65.33 crore, respectively. Earnings per share slipped to Rs 6.85 from Rs 11.75 in Q2.

Nine-month performance and outlook

For the nine months ended December 2025, Birla Corporation reported a 6.6 percent rise in revenue to Rs 6,819.49 crore. Net profit surged to Rs 262.81 crore, a sharp improvement from Rs 38.62 crore a year earlier, driven by early-year margin gains. Despite Q3 softness, the company’s 9M performance signals underlying operational resilience.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Birla Corporation. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.     

