Blue Dart Q3 PAT Declines 11.39% YoY To ₹70 Crore, Revenue Up 6.9% To ₹1,616 Crore

Mumbai: Blue Dart Express on Friday said its profit after tax declined 11.39 per cent year-on-year to Rs 70 crore in the quarter ending December 2025. The company logged a profit after tax of Rs 79 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue in the quarter under review, however, rose 6.9 per cent to Rs 1,616 crore from Rs 1,512 crore recorded in the third quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, Blue Dart Express said.

Revenue 1616.16 Cr vs 1511.69 Cr

(+6.91% YoY┃+4.31% QoQ)



PBT Ex-Exceptional Items 122.89 Cr vs 109.26 Cr

(+12.47% YoY┃+12.43% QoQ)



PAT 68.33 Cr vs 81.01 Cr

(-15.65% YoY┃-16.04% QoQ)

Performance during the quarter was supported by stable domestic demand and disciplined cost management, it said. "Our Q3 performance reflects resilient domestic demand, with meaningful contributions from tier 2 and tier 3 markets and steady SME shipment activity, supported by strong execution discipline across the network," said Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express Ltd.

As the company moves into 2026, the outlook for the logistics sector remains positive, aided by supply-chain formalisation, sustained consumption momentum, and sector-wide infrastructure development, he said.

