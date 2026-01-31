 Blue Dart Q3 PAT Declines 11.39% YoY To ₹70 Crore, Revenue Up 6.9% To ₹1,616 Crore
Blue Dart Express reported an 11.39 percent year-on-year drop in profit after tax to Rs 70 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, from Rs 79 crore a year ago. Revenue grew 6.9 percent to Rs 1,616 crore, driven by stable domestic demand, strong contributions from tier 2/3 markets, steady SME shipments, and disciplined cost management. The company remains optimistic about 2026 logistics growth.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Blue Dart Express on Friday said its profit after tax declined 11.39 per cent year-on-year to Rs 70 crore in the quarter ending December 2025. The company logged a profit after tax of Rs 79 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue in the quarter under review, however, rose 6.9 per cent to Rs 1,616 crore from Rs 1,512 crore recorded in the third quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, Blue Dart Express said.

Performance during the quarter was supported by stable domestic demand and disciplined cost management, it said. "Our Q3 performance reflects resilient domestic demand, with meaningful contributions from tier 2 and tier 3 markets and steady SME shipment activity, supported by strong execution discipline across the network," said Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express Ltd.

As the company moves into 2026, the outlook for the logistics sector remains positive, aided by supply-chain formalisation, sustained consumption momentum, and sector-wide infrastructure development, he said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

