 Markets Climb 1% This Week As Budget 2026 Looms, Mid & Smallcaps Outshine
Indian equity benchmarks gained about 1 percent this week, with the Nifty up 1.09 percent to 25,320 and the Sensex up 0.90 percent, despite a volatile close. Broader midcap and smallcap indices outperformed. Metals and oil & gas led gains, while consumer services, hardware tech, FMCG, and IT lagged. Markets turned cautious ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27 amid FII selling and rupee weakness.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmarks gained around 1 per cent during the week, though the trading sessions were volatile but with a cautiously constructive tone amid mixed global cues and rising geopolitical tensions. Risk appetite weakened toward the end of the week ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, with volatility resurfacing amid sustained FII outflows and rupee depreciation leading to losses in the last trading session.

Nifty added 1.09 per cent during the week and dipped 0.39 per cent on the last trading day to 25,320. At close, Sensex was down 296 points or 0.36 percent at 81,537. It added 0.90 per cent during the week. Sectoral indices traded mixed this week with diversified consumer services stocks and hardware tech stocks logging the worst-performance, dipping 2.5 to 3.7 per cent. FMCG, media and software stocks slide over 1 per cent. Metal stocks as well as oil and gas were the top weekly gainers up over 2 per cent, however Nifty metal index plummeted over 5 per cent on the last trading session.

Profit booking also intensified in IT amid a firmer dollar and global liquidity concerns, and caution over incoming Fed Chair, analysts said. Select pockets of weakness were observed in autos and beverages amid intensifying competitive pressures. Broader indices posted stronger gains during the week, with the Nifty Midcap100 up 2.25 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap100 gained 3.2 per cent. The markets opened the week with a subdued sentiment due to renewed tariff-related concerns and mixed corporate earnings, although optimism surrounding the India–EU trade agreement lent support, particularly to trade-oriented sectors.

Market sentiment improved mid-week following a favourable economic survey that reinforced expectations of robust FY27 growth and a benign inflation outlook. Analysts said that markets remain wary that a potentially stronger inflation focus could prolong tight financial conditions and weigh on emerging markets. Looking ahead, markets are expected to remain largely event-driven, with the Union Budget acting as the key domestic trigger, they said. Cyclical sectors may continue to show relative resilience if supported by policy measures, while IT and export-oriented stocks are likely to remain sensitive to global macro cues, analysts added.

