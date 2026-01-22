 Gold, Silver Futures Ease After Record Rally, Profit Booking & Global Cues Drag Prices
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Futures Ease After Record Rally, Profit Booking & Global Cues Drag Prices

Gold, Silver Futures Ease After Record Rally, Profit Booking & Global Cues Drag Prices

Gold and silver futures fell as investors booked profits after recent record highs. Easing geopolitical tensions, a firmer US dollar and reduced safe-haven demand led to the correction. Analysts said the pullback is healthy after the sharp rally seen in both precious metals.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Gold and silver futures fell as investors booked profits after recent record highs. |

Mumbai: Gold and silver prices declined in futures trading on Thursday as investors chose to book profits after a sharp rise in the past few sessions. Prices had climbed to record highs earlier in the week, prompting traders to lock in gains when global risks showed signs of easing.

A stronger US dollar and reduced demand for safe-haven assets also added pressure on prices.

Gold futures retreat after hitting record high

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for February delivery fell by Rs 1,088, or 0.71 percent, to Rs 1,51,774 per 10 grams. Trading activity remained healthy, with nearly 12,000 lots changing hands.

FPJ Shorts
Social Media Ban For Children Under-16 In Andhra Pradesh Soon? Here's What Minister Nara Lokesh Said
Social Media Ban For Children Under-16 In Andhra Pradesh Soon? Here's What Minister Nara Lokesh Said
Watch: Locals Rush To Rescue 2 IAF Pilots After Emergency Landing In Prayagraj Pond
Watch: Locals Rush To Rescue 2 IAF Pilots After Emergency Landing In Prayagraj Pond
Jharkhand: 15 Maoists, Including Anal Da Who Carried A ₹1 Crore Bounty, Killed In Saranda Forest Encounter
Jharkhand: 15 Maoists, Including Anal Da Who Carried A ₹1 Crore Bounty, Killed In Saranda Forest Encounter
THE World University Rankings By Subject 2026: US, UK Dominate Globally; IISc Bangalore Stands Out For India
THE World University Rankings By Subject 2026: US, UK Dominate Globally; IISc Bangalore Stands Out For India
Read Also
Gold Soars Near ₹1.60 Lakh Per 10 Grams; Silver Hits Record ₹3.34 Lakh Per Kg On Global Buying...
article-image

In the previous session, gold prices had surged sharply, touching an all-time high of Rs 1,58,475 per 10 grams. However, prices later cooled as selling pressure emerged, and gold ended Wednesday’s trade lower at Rs 1,52,862 per 10 grams.

Analysts said such sharp moves are often followed by a pause, as traders reassess positions.

Silver futures also see correction

Silver futures for March delivery also declined on the MCX, falling by Rs 1,534, or 0.48 percent, to Rs 3,16,958 per kg. Around 9,500 lots were traded during the session.

Read Also
Gold, Silver At All-Time High: How To Buy Digital Gold & Silver ETFs Online In India
article-image

Earlier, silver had touched a record level of Rs 3,35,521 per kg before reversing sharply. The metal had closed the previous session lower at Rs 3,18,492 per kg, reflecting strong profit booking after the recent rally.

Geopolitical worries ease

Market experts said easing global tensions reduced the demand for gold and silver as safe-haven assets. The pullback came after US President Donald Trump softened his stance on trade tariffs against European nations and signalled a more diplomatic approach on Greenland.

According to analysts, these developments reduced immediate fears in global markets, prompting investors to move away from defensive assets like gold and silver.

Read Also
Gold, Silver Prices Dip On MCX As Trump Backs Off Europe Tariff Threats, Triggering Profit Booking
article-image

International prices also cool

In the global market, Comex gold futures for February slipped from record levels to around USD 4,828 per ounce. Silver prices also cooled after hitting historic highs, though they later showed some recovery.

Correction seen as healthy

Experts said the current fall should be seen as a normal and healthy correction after an unusually strong rally. Profit booking helps cool excessive momentum and allows prices to stabilise before the next move. Investors will now closely watch global economic signals, currency trends and geopolitical developments for direction.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹3,061 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges To ₹19,663 Crore, Cumulative...
Indian Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹3,061 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges To ₹19,663 Crore, Cumulative...
Radico Khaitan Q3 Net Profit Jumps 62% To ₹155 Crore On Record Volumes & Premiumisation Drive
Radico Khaitan Q3 Net Profit Jumps 62% To ₹155 Crore On Record Volumes & Premiumisation Drive
Gold, Silver Futures Ease After Record Rally, Profit Booking & Global Cues Drag Prices
Gold, Silver Futures Ease After Record Rally, Profit Booking & Global Cues Drag Prices
Razorpay POS Secures RBI Licence As Offline Payment Aggregator, Completes Trio Of Key Regulatory...
Razorpay POS Secures RBI Licence As Offline Payment Aggregator, Completes Trio Of Key Regulatory...
Reform Momentum: India Widens Export Base To Blunt Global Shocks, Pursues New Trade Pacts, FTA...
Reform Momentum: India Widens Export Base To Blunt Global Shocks, Pursues New Trade Pacts, FTA...