How To Buy Digital Gold & Silver ETFs Online In India

Its 2025, and Gold and Silver prices have sky-rocketed, thanks to tariff uncertainties and other factors. While gold prices have reached well above Rs. 1 lakh, silver’s market cap has surged to $4.22 trillion, surpassing Apple and Alphabet and nearing NVIDIA’s $4.59 trillion, making it the world’s second most valuable asset after gold.

Gone are the days of crowded jewellers and haggling over purity. Today, investors can own gold and silver digitally—securely stored, transparently priced, and accessible through their smartphones.

Buying Digital Gold on Apps

Many first-time investors begin with digital gold through everyday financial apps such as Google Pay, Paytm, and INDmoney. These platforms allow users to buy 24K gold starting from as little as Rs. 100. The gold is stored in insured vaults, and users can track prices in real time.

Some investors also choose a Digital Gold SIP directly with jewellers like Tanishq, where monthly investments can later be redeemed as jewellery or coins. This option appeals to those who want disciplined investing with a long-term goal such as weddings or gifting.

However, digital gold is best viewed as a long-term allocation. Returns are typically realised over 5–10 years, not in the short term.

As investors become more confident, many shift to Gold ETFs, which trade on stock exchanges like shares. Platforms such as Zerodha and Groww make this process straightforward. Popular Gold ETFs in India include:

> GoldBees

> SBI Gold ETF

> HDFC Gold ETF

> Kotak Gold Fund

Gold ETFs are backed by physical gold and offer better transparency, liquidity, and tax efficiency compared to holding physical gold. Investors can buy or sell them during market hours and even set up SIP-style investments.

Silver ETFs were not available in India until 2022, but they have since gained attention. Unlike gold, silver is more volatile because it is both a precious metal and an industrial commodity. Some popular Silver ETFs that you can consider include:

> ICICI Prudential Silver ETF

> Nippon India Silver ETF

> HDFC Silver ETF

> SBI Silver ETF

Silver ETFs can be bought through the same platforms - Zerodha or Groww - just like stocks. While silver’s price movements are sharper than gold’s, it can offer higher long-term potential for investors who can handle volatility.

Important things to note before buying digital gold or silver

Whether it is digital gold on apps, Gold ETFs, or Silver ETFs, these products are not meant for short-term trading. Precious metals work best as long-term wealth stabilisers and inflation hedges. Investors should expect returns over a 5–10 year horizon and be prepared for fluctuations, especially in silver.

While unregulated by SEBI or RBI, trusted providers mitigate risks through robust security.