Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 Profit Falls 17% To ₹327.5 Crore; Announces ₹24 Interim Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive India reports 17% fall in Q2 profit to ₹327.5 crore; declares ₹24 interim dividend per share | Representational Image

New Delhi, Oct 23: FMCG major and oral care products maker Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Thursday reported a 17 per cent decline in profit at Rs 327.51 crore in the September quarter on account of tough quarter on a high growth base, impacted by GST-led disruptions.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 395.05 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from the oral hygiene product maker Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL).

Its sales were down 6.33 per cent to Rs 1,507.24 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,609.21 crore a year ago.

MD & CEO Cites Transitory GST Impact

"While we continued to navigate through a difficult operating environment, our second quarter performance also reflects the transitory disruption at distributors and retailers across channels caused by GST rate revision," said its Managing Director & CEO Prabha Narasimhan.

Financials And Expenses

Total expenses of CPIL in the September quarter were down 6.21 per cent to Rs 1,049.72 crore. CPIL's total income, including other income, was Rs 1,534.53 crore, down 9.47 per cent in the September quarter.

Focus On Premium Portfolio Despite Headwinds

On the outlook, Narasimhan said: "Despite topline headwinds, we remain committed to our long-term strategic goals and continue to prioritise brand investments. The premium portfolio continued strong growth momentum led by Colgate Visible White Purple, our advanced whitening toothpaste."

₹24 Interim Dividend Declared

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, CPIL said its board in a meeting held on Thursday declared a first interim dividend of Rs 24 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for 2025-26.

"The total dividend payout to shareholders will be Rs 652.8 crore and will be paid on and from November 19, 2025 to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members/Beneficial Owners of the Company as on November 03, 2025," it said.

Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 2,288.80 on the BSE, up 1.30 per cent.

