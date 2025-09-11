Dahanu-Virar Commuters Demand Better Train Services; Authorities Say Relief On The Way

File Pic (Representative Image)

Advocate Prathamesh Shrikrishna Prabhutendolkar—a daily commuter—has written an open letter on Thursday, on behalf of hundreds of fellow passengers from the Dahanu, Vaitarna, and Palghar region. The letter, addressed to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Union Railway Minister, and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, highlights the slack of adequate local train services along the Dahanu Road–Virar corridor.

Prabhutendolkar’s letter sheds light on the daily hardships faced by commuters, calling out the overcrowded trains, long wait times, and lack of basic amenities. He emphasizes that despite being a growing suburban belt with rising population and economic activity, the region continues to be neglected in terms of public transport infrastructure.

"Commuters from these areas heavily rely on the suburban railway to travel for work, education, and essential needs. The limited number of services, they say, is affecting their livelihoods and causing immense stress and inconvenience" stated the letter.

When contact a senior railway official, he said that work on the third and fourth railway lines between Virar and Dahanu is currently in full swing .Once completed, this project will provide a dedicated corridor for suburban trains up to Dahanu Road. Authorities have assured that this will significantly increase the frequency of local train services and ease commuter woes.

"The stretch between Dahanu Road and Virar—part of the Western Railway suburban network—was formally brought under the suburban zone in 1996, but meaningful services only began in 2013. Even after more than a decade of operations, commuters say the region remains underserved, with inadequate train frequency" stated the letter.

A central issue raised in the letter is the impact of poor rail services on employment. According to Prabhutendolkar, employers in Mumbai often turn away job applicants from Dahanu, Palghar, and surrounding areas due to unreliable commuting options.

“Aap ghar kab jawoge, aur time pe kaam par kab aawoge?” is a phrase job seekers reportedly hear often—translating to: “When will you reach home, and when will you make it to work on time?”

This stigma against hiring from beyond Virar, coupled with poor connectivity, has created a cycle of economic marginalization, with residents forced to either migrate to Mumbai or lose out on employment entirely.

The letter also highlights the growing trend of forced migration to Mumbai, as job seekers relocate just to be closer to their workplaces. This has led to increasing pressure on the city’s already overburdened housing and civic infrastructure.

“Many are forced to live in slums, cramped hostels, or paying guest accommodations. This is not just a transport issue—it’s a socio-economic crisis in the making,” the letter warns.

Voices from the Ground

Commuters from the region have taken to social media and local forums to share their experiences, many echoing Prabhutendolkar’s concerns.

“We leave home at 6 am and return at 10 pm. On most days, trains are delayed or overcrowded. It’s exhausting and unfair,” said Sneha Jadhav, a resident of Palghar who works in Andheri.

“I lost two job offers just because I lived in Dahanu,” said Ritesh Naik, a recent graduate. “They said I wouldn’t be reliable.”

