Western Railway Extends Mumbai Central–Indore Special Train Trips Till September 30 | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand especially during the festive season, Western Railway has extended the trips of Special Train on Special Fare between Mumbai Central & Indore on existing timings, halts & composition

Train No. 09085/09086 Mumbai Central - Indore (Tri – Weekly) Special: [14 trips]

Train No. 09085 Mumbai Central - Indore Special departs from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 11.20 pm and will reach Indore at 1pm , the next day. The trips of this train have been extended further from 15th to 29th September, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09086 Indore – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Indore every Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday at 5.00 pm hrs and will arrive Mumbai Central at 07.10 am, the next day. The trips of this train have been extended further from 16th to 30th September, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam and Ujjain station in both directions.

This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier and AC 3-Tier Coaches.

The booking for the extended trips of Train No. 09085 & 09086 opens from 09.09.2025 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.