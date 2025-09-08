Thane Municipal Corporation Demolishes Five Illegal Buildings In Diva Ward Following HC Orders |

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) launched a crackdown on unauthorized constructions in Diva Ward on Monday, demolishing five illegal buildings. Civic officials confirmed that residents were evacuated before the demolition drive.

The action comes in compliance with Bombay High Court directives, under which TMC has been consistently taking measures against illegal structures.

According to officials, two buildings in B.R. Nagar, two in Sadguru Nagar, and one along Diva–Sheel Road were demolished. The operation was carried out using poclain machines with the support of the Encroachment Department and other civic staff.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao said the corporation has resumed strict action against unauthorized constructions both residential and commercial and such drives will continue regularly.

Deputy Commissioners Manish Joshi, Shankar Patole, and Sachin Sangle, along with Assistant Commissioners Shivprasad Nagargoje, Ganesh Chaudhary, Lalita Jadhav, and Balu Pichad, supervised the action.