Security Breach At Navy Nagar: Man Impersonates Soldier, Steals INSAS Rifle From Agniveer |

Mumbai: A major security breach occurred in the Navy Nagar area of Colaba during Ganesh Visarjan after an unidentified man stole an INSAS rifle and three magazines from a 20-year-old Agniveer soldier deployed as a watcher at the AP Tower Radar. The incident has raised serious concerns about safety in the sensitive naval zone. A case has been registered at Cuffe Parade Police Station, while the ATS, Mumbai Crime Branch’s CIU, and local police have launched a joint investigation.

How the Rifle Was Stolen

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place on September 6. Agniveer soldier Alok Kaushal Kishor Singh (20) was on duty at the Navy Nagar AP Tower Radar when an unidentified man approached him. The man falsely introduced himself as a member of the Navy’s Quick Response Team (QRT) and claimed he was relieving Alok from duty. He then instructed Alok to return to his hostel and took custody of his INSAS rifle along with three magazines.

Two of the magazines contained 20 bullets each (40 rounds in total), while the third was empty.

Soldier Realises the Deception

Later the same day, Alok returned to the radar post around 7 p.m. to collect his wristwatch, only to find that the unidentified man had vanished with the rifle and ammunition.

Navy’s Search Operation and FIR

A massive search operation for the missing rifle was carried out by Navy personnel for an entire day. When the weapon and the suspect could not be traced, a formal complaint was finally lodged at Cuffe Parade Police Station on the night of September 7.

Probe by ATS and Crime Branch

The incident has triggered alarm across security agencies. The ATS and Mumbai Crime Branch are now coordinating efforts with the Navy to identify and apprehend the impersonator who managed to walk away with a military rifle from a high-security zone.