Mumbai News: Two Arrested In Property Dispute After 65-Year-Old Man Dies From Assault In Kandivali | Representative Image

The Kandivali police arrested two individuals for the alleged murder of a 65-year-old man. The accused have been identified as Avdhesh Chauhan and Sanjay Chauhan. They allegedly forced their way into the residence of the deceased, Ramlakhan Yadav, claiming ownership of the property, and physically assaulted him on September 4. During treatment, Yadav succumbed to his injuries at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West on September 6.

The Incident Described By The Police

According to the police, on September 4, the accused forcibly entered Yadav’s residence at Laljipada, Kandivali West, claimed that the house belonged to them, and began verbally abusing and physically assaulting Yadav and his family. They attacked them with sticks, bamboo, stumps, and stones, leaving Yadav seriously injured. His family rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors treated him and later discharged him. The following day, he complained of chest pain and was taken back to Shatabdi Hospital at around 5:30 pm. While undergoing treatment in the ICU, doctors declared him dead at around 7:45 pm.

The Long Standing Property Dispute

A police officer said Yadav had three brothers and there was a long-standing property dispute. One of the brothers, Deepak Chavan, allegedly sold the house without informing his other three brothers, including Ramlakhan. On September 4, the Chavan family, along with 10 to 15 associates, arrived at Yadav’s residence, claiming the property belonged to them. An argument broke out, which escalated into a violent assault on Yadav and his family. Eventually, the attack led to Yadav’s death.

Case Registered

Initially, the Kandivali police registered a case under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused. After Yadav’s death, the police added Section 103(2) (murder) of the BNS. The court has remanded the accused to police custody until September 12. The accused reside in Jogeshwari.